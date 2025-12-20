North Shore Lactation Marks 9 Years of Supporting Chicagoland Families Through Their Feeding Journeys

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Shore Lactation, a premier lactation consulting service in the Chicagoland area, is celebrating its ninth year in business by announcing the addition of two International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) to its team. These additions allow the practice to continue meeting the needs of families seeking timely, expert feeding support.This milestone reinforces North Shore Lactation's position as a leading resource for new and expecting parents. The practice is dedicated to helping families meet their lactation goals by providing accessible, expert care. Services include in-person and virtual consultations available to families throughout the Chicagoland area. A key aspect of their service is that most visits are covered by major medical insurance plans, removing financial barriers to essential support.Following each consultation, clients receive a comprehensive, written care plan tailored to their specific needs. This individualized approach has helped build lasting relationships with families over nearly a decade of service. The recent additions to the team allow North Shore Lactation to continue offering appointments with flexibility, often within 24 hours."Celebrating nine years of caring for families while welcoming two new consultants to our team is a reflection of the trust families place in us," said Melissa Block, founder of North Shore Lactation. "Our focus has always been on providing professional, compassionate support that empowers parents. We are honored to help families navigate their unique feeding experiences and achieve their goals.""One of the most rewarding parts of this work is seeing families return to us as they grow," Block added. "We’ve had the privilege of supporting many parents not just with their first baby, but again with their second and even third children. Watching families gain confidence, build on past experiences, and trust us through multiple stages of parenthood is incredibly meaningful and reminds us why this work matters."North Shore Lactation continues to enhance its services, ensuring that expert guidance remains accessible to pregnant and postpartum families throughout the Chicagoland area.About North Shore LactationNorth Shore Lactation provides expert lactation support to families through in-person and virtual consultations throughout the Chicagoland area. Founded by Melissa Block, IBCLC, the practice is committed to helping parents overcome feeding challenges and meet their goals with personalized care plans. With a team of highly qualified consultants and coverage by most major insurance plans, North Shore Lactation offers accessible, professional, and compassionate support for families across the Chicagoland region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.