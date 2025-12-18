Augwind and SEFE Storage sign memorandum of understanding (MoU)

Augwind Energy signed an MOU with SEFE Storage GmbH Augwind Energy has signed a MOU with SEFE Storage GmbH Tal Raz, CEO at Augwind Energy

Augwind and SEFE Storage have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the integration of Augwind's AirBattery system into salt caverns. The objective is to assess the business case of using isothermal compressed air technology to store large volumes of electricity over extended periods.

SEFE Storage is one of Europe’s largest natural gas storage operators, marketing more than six billion cubic meters of gas storage capacity (approximately 25% of total German capacity) and operating several storage facilities in Germany.

The assessment will examine the feasibility of installing an AirBattery installation close to SEFE Storage’s existing storage asset in Jemgum, Germany. At the site, SEFE Storage currently operates 10 natural gas storage caverns and plans to construct additional caverns to store hydrogen. The technical assessment will focus on the potential connection of these new caverns to an AirBattery installation.

The companies intend to engage a well-established third-party consultant to evaluate the business case, taking into account the potential of the German power storage market.

SEFE Storage will contribute its expertise in large-scale storage infrastructure and project development, while Augwind will provide its technological expertise in isothermal compressed air energy storage.

About Augwind:

Augwind is an Israeli public company. Founded in Israel in 2012, it develops compressed air-based energy storage solutions. As part of implementing its new strategy, the company is expanding its activities in the renewable energy sector in Europe, integrating development, storage and advanced technologies to create lasting value. The company's shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: AUGN). Tal Raz serves as CEO and Yiftah Ron-Tal as Chairman.

