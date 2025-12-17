South Africa Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

UPG Biashara - Let's Go South Africa Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner Grant Winner from South Africa Grant Winner from South Africa Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winner

South Africa is a priority country for the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. https://upglive.org/upgbiashara

South Africa has inspiring entrepreneurs and they have a strong legacy of winning the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. We look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from South Africa” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from South Africa will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from South Africa also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“South Africa has inspiring entrepreneurs and they have a strong legacy of winning the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. We look forward to another generation of entrepreneurs from South Africa,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodPrior winners from South Africa include:UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mhlongo who leads Khwezi Innovations, where she is developing ProAct-Layer, a first-of-its-kind biodegradable hand sanitizer that forms a transparent, peelable glove. It offers one hour of antimicrobial protection and dissolves in water after use, leaving no trace. This innovation is designed to replace single-use plastic gloves in healthcare, education, and food industries, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions. They are now completing advanced prototyping and preparing for real-world pilot testing in the Health Industry, with the goal to transform hygiene practices and environmental responsibility across Africa. She is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.Lisa Von Benecke, a certified UPG Biashara entrepreneur from South Africa, won USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Lisa is an electrical engineer with a passion for innovating for impact. She is the sole founder of a green technology start–up called LC Dynamics, which aims to bridge the gap in accessing clean and affordable energy in South Africa through innovative products and data-driven systems. “Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is a great initiative and I am honored to be supported by them. I believe the grant funding will enable my company to test our products with the market and grow to the next phase of the start-up journey.”- Lisa Von Benecke.UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Xabrina-Michel’li Thompson is from South Africa. She is passionate about jewelry design and production. She is building her dreams that include developing and supplying an innovative jewelry brand, Premium Silver, to corporate retailers. She also wants to establish a women's jewelry association chapter in South Africa to help others to achieve their dreams. She is a winner of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Pamela Buthelezi, who also hails from South Africa, has made her country proud by winning USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. She is an award-winning female tech entrepreneur, Tag Your Delivery founder and Edipam Group's director. Pamela is currently pursuing her teaching profession with the University of South Africa (UNISA). “Winning the USD 5,000 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant came at an opportune time to boost my company's working capital needs, particularly in the area of marketing. This will certainly boost our market reach. I plan to extend my market reach to the semi-rural markets where through feasibility studies, I found that there is a market need. There is a digital gap that exists and my goal is to bridge that gap and uplift our semi-rural communities to embrace online technology.”- Pamela Buthelezi.As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from South Africa now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrant4. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us 5. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 6. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

UPG Biashara - An Introduction and Why We Care About Entrepreneurs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.