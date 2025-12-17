Testing the bike Calculating emissions Test driving

Elektrischefietser.nl tests Tenways, Cowboy and more—adding real-world context using public road-safety findings from Fietsersbond.

E-bike reviews should reflect real streets—braking, stability, comfort—not just specs. That’s why we test in the Netherlands and link to public sources for context.” — Yannick Leenders

NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elektrischefietser.nl today announces the expansion of its independent e-bike reviews and practical cycling guides, built for everyday riders in the Netherlands and for international readers following the rapid global rise of e-mobility on two wheels. In collaboration with Fietsersbond.nl they have decided to start testing e-bikes.Why the Netherlands, why nowThe Netherlands is frequently cited as the world’s reference point for everyday cycling—yet Dutch public debate continues to highlight that safety and infrastructure remain a moving target, even in a high-cycling nation. The Dutch Cyclists’ Union, Fietsersbond.nl, regularly publishes research and public reporting that keeps attention on issues such as mixed-traffic streets, school routes, and speed policy. Recent examples include:An October 2025 report highlighting 162 primary schools located along 50 km/h roads without a separated cycle path, a situation affecting tens of thousands of children travelling these routes daily.Source: https://www.fietsersbond.nl/nieuws/onderzoek-fietsersbond-162-basisscholen-langs-gevaarlijke-50-km-u-wegen/ Research discussed on fietsersbond.nl indicating that making 30 km/h the standard speed limit in built-up areas (on streets without separated cycle infrastructure) could prevent at least 13 traffic deaths and 600 serious accidents per year.Source: https://www.fietsersbond.nl/onderzoek-30-als-norm/ Elektrischefietser.nl references this publicly available context to help international readers understand why “real-world cycling” is more than a marketing phrase—and why equipment choices (including e-bikes) increasingly intersect with everyday street conditions.What elektrischefietser.nl publishesElektrischefietser.nl is built around one simple idea: make e-bike choice easier and more transparent by focusing on how bikes behave in real daily use.The platform provides:Independent e-bike comparisons and reviews that prioritize daily riding realities: comfort, handling, stability, braking feel, usability in traffic, ownership costs, and practical pros/cons that are easy to miss in specification sheets.Coverage of multiple popular urban e-bike brands and styles, including examples such as Tenways and Cowboy, alongside other models that Dutch commuters consider for everyday rides.Practical explainers aimed at reducing uncertainty for new and experienced riders alike—covering buying considerations, common maintenance questions, and theft-prevention basics that matter in dense cities.A growing set of “Dutch reality check” articles, explaining how factors like wind, rain, narrow cycle paths, bridges, tram rails, and mixed-traffic situations can change what “the best e-bike” means for a specific rider.Why this is internationally relevantE-bikes are no longer a niche product: they are becoming a mainstream mobility option in cities across Europe, North America, and parts of Asia-Pacific. As that happens, international audiences increasingly look to the Netherlands as a test case for what broad adoption looks like in everyday life—across many ages, riding speeds, and trip purposes.But the Dutch lesson is not “everything is perfect.” The more useful takeaway is that high cycling volumes reveal problems faster—and push the public conversation toward practical questions: What makes riders feel safe? Where do conflicts happen? Which design choices make a bike easier to control in real traffic? What features are truly helpful when conditions change?By publishing independent, rider-first reviews and explainers from within this Dutch context, Elektrischefietser.nl aims to offer a resource that is useful beyond national borders—especially for journalists, reviewers, and consumers who want to compare “paper specs” with real street experience.

