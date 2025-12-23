CannaSpyglass Appoints Tyler Works as Chief Growth Officer, Rounding Out Leadership Team

CannaSpyglass announced the appointment of Tyler Works as Chief Growth Officer, a new role that reflects the company’s vision for accessible, high-quality data.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaSpyglass, the cannabis industry’s most trusted data and intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Tyler Works as Chief Growth Officer, a newly created executive role that reflects the company’s continued expansion and long-term vision for accessible, high-quality cannabis data.

In this role, Works will lead CannaSpyglass’ growth strategy across sales, partnerships, and client relationships, working closely with product, customer success, and leadership teams to ensure the platform continues to deliver meaningful value to cannabis operators and service providers nationwide.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for CannaSpyglass as it scales its offerings and deepens its commitment to transparency, responsiveness, and fair pricing in an industry where reliable data is often inaccessible or inconsistently supported.

“Tyler is the final piece of a leadership puzzle we’ve been intentionally building for more than a year,” said Adam Hutchinson, Co-Founder of CannaSpyglass. “We were patient because culture, integrity, and trust matter to us just as much as experience. Tyler embodies those values. He understands where cannabis data has been, where it’s falling short, and where it needs to go. Good things come to those who wait, and this was absolutely worth the wait.”

Works brings deep industry experience and a strong personal reputation for honesty, relationship-driven growth, and customer advocacy. His appointment reinforces CannaSpyglass’ belief that people—not just platforms or datasets—are what ultimately drive meaningful progress in cannabis.

“CannaSpyglass is doing meaningful work by delivering reliable data and making high-quality information accessible at a fair price,” said Tyler Works, Chief Growth Officer of CannaSpyglass. “There’s a misconception in the market that lower cost means lower quality, but that simply isn’t true here. There’s no justification for the pricing structures we’ve all come to accept. Cannabis professionals shouldn’t have to choose between working in this industry and affording the tools they need to succeed. I’m excited to help companies go to market more effectively and to build on the trust CannaSpyglass has already earned.”

CannaSpyglass has built strong loyalty from customers who have transitioned from legacy data providers, frequently citing the company’s responsiveness, transparency, and hands-on support as differentiators in a crowded market. As the platform continues to evolve, including expanded AI-driven insights and product innovation, Works’ leadership will play a central role in shaping how CannaSpyglass grows without compromising its values.

“Our customers stay with us because they know we’re accessible, responsive, and straight with them,” said Warren Bunch, Co-Founder of CannaSpyglass. “Tyler brings that same people-first mindset, and it reinforces the standard we set across our entire organization.”

With this appointment, CannaSpyglass strengthens its executive team alongside leaders in product, customer success, and operations, positioning the company for sustainable growth across cannabis and adjacent industries where accurate, accessible data is essential.

Tyler Works joins CannaSpyglass as Chief Growth Officer effective immediately. To learn more about the company and its growth strategy, visit https://cannaspyglass.com/

About CannaSpyglass:

CannaSpyglass offers cannabis data subscription services that provide dependable, on-demand, and exclusive industry analytics. Our insights cover vital data on cannabis cultivation, business statistics, and enterprise information within the rapidly growing cannabis sector. Whether you are an established industry leader seeking business expansion or a lawmaker requiring essential research to inform policy, our up-to-date, cloud-based data can be tailored to your specific interests and regions.

Press Contact:

Katharine Baxter

katharine@cannaspyglass.com

