Microwize Expands Medical Billing Team to Meet Growing Demand in 2026

Microwize expands its medical billing team in 2026 to meet growing demand and help practices improve cash flow, accuracy, and revenue performance.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwize Technology, a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, today announced a strategic expansion of its medical billing team to support growing client demand for professional medical billing services. This expansion reinforces Microwize’s long-term commitment to accuracy, transparency, and measurable financial results for medical practices.

“As reimbursement pressure increases, practices need a billing partner that is proactive, responsive, and deeply knowledgeable,” said Robert Gabriel, CEO of Microwize. “Expanding our medical billing team allows us to maintain the level of quality, communication, and accountability our clients expect, while helping them improve cash flow and reduce administrative burden.”

A Quality-First Approach to Medical Billing

Microwize’s medical billing services are built around experienced professionals, rigorous quality controls, and continuous performance monitoring. By strengthening its team, Microwize Technology is further enhancing claims accuracy, denial prevention, and follow-up processes that help providers get paid faster and more consistently.

“Our focus is not just on submitting claims,” Gabriel added. “It’s about understanding each practice’s workflow, identifying revenue leaks, and actively improving financial outcomes month after month.”

Services That Go Beyond Traditional Billing

In addition to full-service medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM), Microwize provides complementary services designed to support long-term practice stability, including:

-Provider Credentialing, ensuring timely payer enrollment and minimizing reimbursement delays

-Payer Rate Renegotiation, helping practices review and improve reimbursement rates as part of ongoing credentialing and revenue optimization efforts

-MIPS & MACRA Reporting Services, helping practices remain compliant while optimizing performance under federal quality programs

-Ongoing Financial and Performance Reporting, giving practices clear visibility into revenue trends and opportunities for improvement

These services allow medical practices to consolidate critical revenue and compliance functions under one trusted partner.

Improved Cash Flow and Clear Communication

Microwize frequently sees improved cash flow for clients through reduced claim denials, faster reimbursement cycles, and consistent follow-up. A key differentiator is Microwize’s U.S.-based account management model, which delivers clear, easy-to-understand communication compared to offshore billing providers.

“Having direct access to knowledgeable account managers makes a real difference,” Gabriel said. “Our clients value being able to speak with someone who understands their practice, their payers, and their challenges without language or time-zone barriers.”

About Microwize

Microwize is a technology-driven healthcare services company helping medical practices improve revenue, maintain compliance, and operate more efficiently. Its offerings include medical billing services, revenue cycle management, credentialing, MIPS and MACRA compliance support, and performance reporting.

