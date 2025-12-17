NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT FROM VARIETY – THE CHILDREN’S CHARITY OF IOWA

STF/Variety

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit has received a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. The grant will be used to provide brand new athletic shoes to students at a variety of Iowa schools.Shoes That Fit is a national nonprofit organization that provides brand new athletic shoes to students so they can learn, play and thrive with dignity.“When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful to Variety – the Children’s charity of Iowa for this grant that will help so many kids in need." — Amy Fass, CEO/Executive Director, Shoes That FitAbout Shoes That Fit:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org About Variety – The Children’s Charity of Iowa:Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at risk, critically ill, or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children in our community. For more information on Variety grands and programs, please visit varietyiowa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.