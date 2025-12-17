Botswana Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 With UPG Biashara

UPG Biashara - Let's Go Botswana Mirriam Margret Mothibe - Winner DDG Grant Tshireletso Seoromeng - Winner DDG Grant 2025 Monkgogi Moshaga - DDG Winner - Botswana UPG Biashara Learning Journey - Class of 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 350 fortunate entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. The initiative is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara As a priority country, entrepreneurs from Botswana will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, entrepreneurs from Botswana also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.“Botswana has amazing entrepreneurs and they have a strong legacy of winning the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. We cannot wait to welcome another generation from Botswana,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global The Diamonds do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities. With a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs, the grant promotes creativity and inclusivity. Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000 to be invested directly into their businesses.“Diamonds Do Goodbelieves in the strength of community. By supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all”, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do GoodSome previous winners from Botswana include:Mirriam Margret Mothibe is the founder of I 99 Farms - a business in the agricultural and poultry industry. She is passionate about agribusiness and has also acquired relevant skills for the same. The Honourable First Lady of Botswana H.E. Mrs. Neo Masisi announced Mirriam as the winner at the awards ceremony that year. The First Lady also shared her encouragement for entrepreneurship and appreciation toward the impact of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant in African communities. “I love you so much. I wanted this so bad but I did not see myself up there winning the grand prize. Thank you for believing in me: what I have inside is going to be shown to the world! I am so thankful,” said Mirriam Margret Mothibe at the time.Tshireletso Seoromeng a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur, is the founder of Erba Farm. In 2018 with just $15 and a search for healthier flavour at home, has grown from Tshireletso's backyard into a thriving agribusiness. Known for high-quality herbs and vegetables, Erba now supplies restaurants and retail stores, empowers youth through jobs and training and champions sustainable farming, proving that purpose builds lasting impact.Monkgogi Moshaga a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from Botswana, is a seasoned Project Manager and Transformation Strategist with over 9 years’ experience leading digital and business transformations across banking, mining, and skills development sectors. She is the founder of Transform IT, a consulting, brand communications, and training agency focused on ESG-aligned solutions, operational excellence, and building organizational agility for sustainable growth and stakeholder value.“Diamonds have truly touched the lives of thousands and thousands of people in my country Botswana and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of an initiative that is also doing this at the grass roots,” said Marcus Ter Har, Board Member, Diamonds Do Good.As a priority country in 2026, entrepreneurs from Botswana now have a strong advantage to be selected into the Class of 2026 of UPG Biashara and also to be among the 2026 finalists and eventual winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Learn more: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. Note to Editors1. Learn more about UPG Biashara and apply https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara 2. Learn more about Diamonds Do GoodGrant https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners/diamonds-do-good/ 3. About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

