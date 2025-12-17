The Association of Related Churches Hosts National Church Planter Training Event at Church of the Highlands

The Association of Related Churches held its two-day ARC Launch training at Church of the Highlands, supporting over 100 church planters.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 potential church planters, pastors, and ministry leaders gathered November 18–19 for The Association of Related Churches Launch, a two-day training event hosted at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. The Church of the Highlands, founded by Chris and Tammy Hodges, is the first ARC church plant and continues to play a key role in equipping new leaders.

The Association of Related Churches Launch provides practical training for leaders preparing to start new churches as well as for existing pastors and teams seeking to strengthen their ministries. Participants representing communities across the country received instruction in church systems, leadership best practices, and foundational launch strategies.

Matthew Davis of Blueprint Church in Houston, TX (ARC church plant 1,105), opened the training with sessions on creating buy-in and recruiting for a strong launch, helping leaders understand how to build effective teams and cultivate early momentum. From Washington, D.C., Delaney Woodward of Union City Church (ARC church plant 972) guided attendees through a detailed look at building a brand that communicates mission and identity clearly to new communities. She and her husband, Brandon, also provided practical instruction on digital marketing strategies to help churches engage their audiences long before launch day.

The event emphasized systems and strategies designed to help new churches launch strong and healthy. Attendees also had opportunities to connect with experienced pastors. The ARC Church network will continue offering ARC Launch events in cities around the country, with upcoming dates scheduled for January 27–28, 2026, in Tampa, FL; June 1–2, 2026, in Minneapolis, MN; and September 1–2, 2026, in Carlsbad, CA.

Registration is available at arcchurches.com/launch.

As the ARC Church network continues its mission to help leaders plant and grow life-giving churches, events like ARC Launch remain central to providing accessible, high-impact training for pastors nationwide. The organization’s commitment to equipping leaders reflects its ongoing investment in strengthening local churches and expanding their reach into new communities.

About The Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global family of independent congregations providing assessment, training, coaching, and financial support for church planters. Since 2000, ARC has helped establish 1,187 churches through a collaborative model designed to equip leaders and serve communities.



