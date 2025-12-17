RW3 CultureWizard Releases New eBook to Help Global Mobility Professionals Support Expat Partners and Families

Practical guidance empowers HR and Global Mobility leaders to strengthen international assignments through family well-being and engagement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RW3 CultureWizard , a global leader in cultural intelligence and talent mobility solutions, today announced the release of its latest resource, The Expat Partner and Family: Navigating the Global Journey Together. The new eBook offers practical insights, stories, and strategies for helping expatriate partners and families thrive before, during, and after international assignments.Grounded in more than two decades of cross-cultural research and experience, the eBook highlights one of the most consistent predictors of assignment success: family adjustment. It provides actionable guidance for Global Mobility and HR professionals seeking to reduce early returns, strengthen engagement, and support both employees and their accompanying partners.“When families thrive, assignments are significantly more likely to succeed,” said Charlene Solomon, President of RW3 CultureWizard. “We’ve worked with hundreds of organizations and thousands of expats over the years, and the message is consistent: Supporting partners and families is a strategic imperative to delivering results on every international assignment.”The eBook explores five key themes that shape international assignment success:- Reframing the Partner Role: From accompanying to co-leading the global experience.- Career Continuity: How partners can transform career disruption into opportunity.- Family Dynamics: Supporting children, partners, and extended family across borders.- Cultural Adjustment: Navigating culture shock and building resilience.- Purpose and Identity: Helping partners find meaning and growth abroad.To complement the eBook, RW3 CultureWizard offers a suite of digital and instructor-led solutions that empower assignees and families to adapt and perform successfully in any culture. These include:- International Assignment Learning Tracks covering pre-departure, on-assignment, and repatriation.- CultureWizard Country Courses for destination-specific readiness.- CultureWizard LIVE sessions that bring expert insight and interactive learning to teams and families worldwide.“This eBook is the next step in RW3 CultureWizard’s ongoing mission to help companies turn cultural understanding into measurable business performance,” said Michael Schell, CEO of RW3 CultureWizard. “By equipping both employees and their families, we help organizations realize the full ROI of global assignments.”About RW3 CultureWizardRW3 CultureWizard is a global training and technology company that helps organizations succeed across borders through cultural intelligence, inclusion, and global talent mobility solutions. With clients in more than 75 countries, RW3 combines data-driven insights with practical learning tools that empower employees, partners, and families to collaborate and thrive in today’s global workplace.

