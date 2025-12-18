Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders and regional biopharmaceutical innovators. Companies are focusing on antiviral therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccine solutions to strengthen market presence and address evolving variants. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and advancements in COVID-19 treatment and management.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market?

According to our research, Gilead Sciences Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 19% market share. The Virology division of the company is partially involved in the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market, provides treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B and C, and COVID-19. Notably, Gilead's antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) is a widely used treatment for COVID-19, approved across various patient populations and stages of disease severity.

How Concentrated Is the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 40% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s high technological and regulatory complexity, significant R&D investments, and the critical need for effective and reliable therapeutic solutions. Leading vendors such as Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG maintain their dominance through advanced antiviral therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and robust clinical pipelines, while smaller firms continue to serve niche treatment segments. As demand for effective COVID-19 treatments and combination therapies grows, strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and accelerated clinical development are expected to further reinforce the market position of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Gilead Sciences, Inc. (19%)

o Merck & Co (12%)

o Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (5%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (1%)

o Ipca Laboratories Limited (1%)

o Zydus Group (1%)

o Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (1%)

o AbbVie Inc (1%)

o Pfizer Inc (0.5%)

o Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (0.5%)

Request a free sample of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3247&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, Veru Inc., NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CytoDyn Inc., Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amarin Corporation plc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Roivant Sciences Ltd., Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and Genentech, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Limited, Cipla Limited, Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (now Invivyd, Inc.), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, 111, Inc., Brii Biosciences Limited, Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, He Qi Group Foundation, Beijing Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, Voxtur Bio Limited, LABCARE Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., ImmunoScience India Pvt. Ltd., CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Seegene Inc., SD Biosensor, Inc., Getein Biotech, Inc., Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co., Ltd., AmonMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Fujirebio, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and Atomo Diagnostics Limited are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Siemens Healthcare Pte. Ltd., SENOVA LIMITED, LetsGetChecked Limited, Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc, Abingdon Health plc, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Mologic Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories and Novacyt S.A. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Zentiva Group a.s. (Czech Republic), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are leading companies in this region.

South America: Moderna, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Digital solutions is transforming patient care, streamline treatment delivery and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

•Example: Pfizer Inc. PfizerForAll (August 2024) assigns streamlined solutions for individuals managing common conditions such as migraines, COVID-19 and influenza, as well as for those requiring adult vaccinations.

•These innovations verify their eligibility for vaccines against COVID-19, influenza, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and pneumococcal pneumonia and conveniently schedule appointments at nearby pharmacies.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding business capabilities through new clinical trials

•Integrating real-world data and AI analytics to optimize treatment efficacy and patient outcomes

•Enhancing government and health agency partnerships to secure emergency use authorizations and funding

•Developing combination therapy portfolios to address varying stages and severities of infection

Access the detailed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.