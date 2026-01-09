Matrix Basements Ticket Give Away for National Marquette Day Basketball Game

National Marquette Day Ticket Giveaway Wisconsin Finished Bar

Milwaukee fans can win seats to one of the loudest and most celebrated days of the season

The game brings people together, no matter the record or the ranking. That is one reason Matrix saw this partnership as a natural fit.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Marquette Day is coming back, and this year Matrix Basements is giving fans a chance to be there in person. The company is holding a sweepstakes for tickets to the game, a tradition that has become one of the biggest events of the Marquette basketball season.The day is not just about basketball. It is about students filling the stands, alumni coming back to campus, and families bringing kids who may be watching their first Golden Eagles game. The noise inside the arena is something people talk about afterward. For some it feels like a tournament game, for others it feels like a reunion.Matrix Basements wanted to be part of that experience. The company decided the best way was to put tickets directly in the hands of fans. The sweepstakes will give winners a chance to bring friends or family with them, making sure the day feels shared, not just attended.For Matrix, the idea connects to what they do every day. A finished basement often becomes the room where families sit together to watch sports, to celebrate wins, or just to relax. Sometimes it is a game room , sometimes it is a quiet corner. The company’s focus has always been on building spaces that people actually use and enjoy.Fans who win tickets will see the energy for themselves. The arena fills early, the student section sets the tone, and the game often feels bigger than a typical matchup. For newcomers, it is a chance to see why people call it one of the best days of the season. For longtime fans, it is another chance to be part of a tradition they already love.This sweepstakes is straightforward. Enter, win, and take your seat. The value is in the moment, not just the ticket. Matrix knows how much those moments matter. Just as a basement can become the heart of a home, games like this become part of a community’s story.Enter here: Https://gomarquette.com/4TicketSweepstakes

