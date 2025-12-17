NeoHack Life Sciences advances Alzheimer's treatment with Patented ‘Synergistic Combinations’ that resets Homeostasis

NeoHack Life Sciences Seeks Licensees for its Patented “Synergistic Combinations” resetting Homeostasis, including for Alzheimer’s disease.

We believe this patented technology has the power to redefine healthcare with strategic partners in this space. This is a unique chance for a licensee to gain a strategic advantage.” — Ron Butler, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeoHack Life Sciences Seeks Licensees for its Patented “Synergistic Combinations” that Reset the Body’s Set Point (Homeostasis), including for Alzheimer’s and Other Disease States.NeoHack Life Sciences, a leader in the development of naturals and nature-identical components to control inflammation and pain, today announced that it is actively seeking licensees for its patented “Compositions and Methods of Achieving Pain Relief”.The technology, which has demonstrated the ability to reverse multiple chronic inflammatory responses ranging from joint pain and shingles to high blood pressure, Crohn’s disease and even Alzheimer’s, represents a significant opportunity for companies looking to target the maladies afflicting the growing “baby boomer” population.The patents cover a “Synergistic Combination” that crosses the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) and lends itself to topical and other applications.Key Features of NeoHack’s Work:NeoHack’s “Components and Methods” work focuses on achieving positive therapeutic effects via targeting specific pathways including the Central Nervous System. The components are quickly absorbed, metabolized, and excreted resulting in fast pain relief, inflammation reduction, and restoration of homeostasis without damaging the body. The pharmacological impact exhibited by these specific compounds includes actions such as central nervous system stimulation and simultaneously reducing amyloid plaques in the brain.About the Proprietary Product’s Patents (US12,370,156 and US12,303,476):1. All of the components of the patented “Synergistic Combination” enhance NRF2, acritical pathway which is the body’s master regulator of homeostasis and cellular defense against oxidative stress and toxins, working by activating protective genes.2. All of our components reduce MCP-1. (Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein-1), also known as CCL2, a crucial small protein (cytokine) that acts as a chemical signal to attract immune cells, especially monocytes and macrophages, to sites of inflammation, infection, or injury. These steps play a vital role in immune responses and various diseases like atherosclerosis, kidney disease, and neurological disorders by directing immune cell traffic and promoting inflammation. ( https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8135227/ 3. All of our components effectively address a porous blood-brain barrier (BBB), meaning the barrier is leaky, losing its tight seal and allowing unwanted substances (toxins, immune cells) into the brain, disrupting nutrient flow, and impairing waste removal, often seen in diseases like Alzheimer’s or stroke, contrasting with its normal role as a protective, selective filter. ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24009582/ 4. All of our components can play a role in Tau Tangles research. The defining features of Alzheimer disease (AD) include conspicuous changes in both brain histology and behavior. The AD brain is characterized microscopically by the combined presence of 2 classes of abnormal structures, extracellular amyloid plaques and intraneuronal neurofibrillary tangles, both of which comprise highly insoluble, densely packed filaments. The soluble building blocks of these structures are amyloid-β (Aβ) peptides for plaques and tau tangles.A Strategic Opportunity:“We believe this patented technology has the power to redefine healthcare, preferably with a partner poised to fully unlock its potential. This is a unique chance for a licensee to gain a strategic advantage in addressing the challenges of an aging population,” said NeoHack CEO, Ron Butler. We welcome inquiries about an IP licensing agreement.Next Steps for Interested Parties:Interested strategic parties are encouraged to contact senior management:CEO Ron Butler (rb@neohacksciences.com)Chief Science Officer, Dr. Dale Brown (db@neohacksciences.com)

