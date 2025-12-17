Alsana Launches Specialized Adolescent Eating Disorder Services in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has expanded its care offerings with the launch of new adolescent eating disorder services in Westlake Village , strengthening support for teens and families throughout Ventura County, including Camarillo and Oak Park.These programs focus on whole-person recovery for adolescents of all genders. Clients receive intensive outpatient care that blends medical support, individual therapy, group sessions, nutrition planning, & movement work. Every care plan adapts to the needs of the individual, drawing from Alsana’s Recovery Story clinical framework.Daytime programming allows adolescents to maintain connection with school, home, and family while still receiving structured support. Treatment includes anorexia, bulimia, ARFID, OSFED, binge eating disorder, and related co-occurring mental health symptoms. Adolescent PHP services will be available soon.Families looking for Camarillo adolescent eating disorder treatment or Oak Park eating disorder recovery for teens now have access to specialized services nearby. These programs were built with local support in mind — offering teen eating disorder care in Ventura County without long waitlists or out-of-state referrals.Adolescents deserve care that helps them build confidence, regulate emotions, repair food relationships, & reconnect with their communities. With Westlake Village adolescent eating disorder services, we offer care that starts with connection — face-to-face with a treatment team that values clinical skill and human warmth equally.Location:Alsana Westlake Village31248 Oak Crest Dr., Suite 220Westlake Village, CA 91361To learn more or get started, contact:855-915-0213 or 855-915-0301Copyright © 2025 Alsana, Inc. All rights reserved.We are here for you 24/7

