Monllor Capital Leads Equity Funding for Solx Holdings Seed-2 Round; First Tranche Closed

Solx represents Puerto Rico’s most significant renewable energy manufacturing initiative - an example of US public policy of onshoring critical manufacturing.

...we are proud to build that capability here in Puerto Rico and to make advanced solar technology accessible nationwide.” — James Holmes

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monllor Capital Partners LLC (MCP) announced today that it has signed a Membership Interests Purchase and Sales Agreement (MIPA) with Solx Holdings LLC (Solx), the domestic solar module manufacturer establishing a one-gigawatt nameplate solar module production facility in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (the Facility). MCP is leading the equity funding for Solx’s Seed-2 capital raise.

Solx represents Puerto Rico’s most significant renewable energy manufacturing initiative and is an example of US public policy of onshoring critical manufacturing. Solx is 100% domestically owned and operated, free of foreign interest, and is commissioning one of North America’s most advanced intelligent assembly lines for premium solar modules. Solx is committed to bolstering domestic energy security and leading the reshoring of critical manufacturing jobs.

The Facility is a major economic catalyst for the region. Solx expects to create more than two hundred direct jobs in Aguadilla and dozens more across Puerto Rico through its logistics, engineering, and distribution networks. With an investment exceeding $60 million, Solx seeks to position Puerto Rico as a major player in domestic solar panel manufacturing.

“Solx is commissioning a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that leverages Puerto Rico’s highly skilled workforce, robust incentives, and strategic geographic location,” said Jose A. Torres, Managing Partner of MCP. “This partnership offers investors a flagship opportunity to participate in the renewable energy makeover underway on the island. It also aligns with MCP’s mission to catalyze sustainable, locally anchored economic development.”

MCP offers investors multiple tax-efficient pathways to participate in the Solx offering. These include investments through the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II (PROZ II) - a qualified opportunity Fund, Puerto Rico Private Equity Funds under Act 60, and other vehicles designed to optimize federal and local tax treatment for qualifying accredited investors.

James Holmes, Co-Founder and CEO of Solx, added: “Solx exists to bring critical manufacturing capability back to the United States. Our mission is to make America energy independent – permanently. We accomplish this by giving developers a stable, reliable supply chain they can count on. Our commitment is to deliver premium, domestically manufactured solar modules with the innovation, quality, and resilience required to power America’s energy future. We are proud to build that capability here in Puerto Rico and to make advanced solar technology accessible nationwide.”

The MIPA represents one of MCP’s most significant commitments in the renewable energy sector in Puerto Rico to date and forms part of a broader investment strategy supporting the island’s increasing resilience and economic development.

“Solx has the technology, the leadership, and the strategic importance to become an anchor manufacturer in Puerto Rico’s clean energy transition,” said Shawn Hanson, Managing Partner at MCP. “FEOC compliance is essential for utility scale and commercial solar projects. Solx provides certainty in a global supply chain that has been volatile and unpredictable. Their presence in Puerto Rico is a game changer.”

About Monllor Capital Partners LLC

Monllor Capital Partners is an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan that focuses on facilitating tax advantaged investments in renewable energy, sustainable business, hospitality, and infrastructure across Puerto Rico. MCP is the General Partner of the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund and Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II.

About Solx

Solx is a next-generation solar module manufacturer that produces high-performance, domestically-made PV modules for the solar industry. With a 1-gigawatt manufacturing facility and headquarters in Aguadilla Puerto Rico, Solx is proudly 100% domestically owned, operated, and free of foreign interest. Solx is committed to reshoring critical manufacturing capability while bolstering domestic energy security.

