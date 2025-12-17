Influential Women Spotlights Lea Gheta, MSA: A Rising Star in Accounting and Tax

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Senior Tax Analyst at MAHLE Industries Inc. Inspires Future Generations of Women in FinanceCanton, Michigan – Lea Gheta, MSA, is an accomplished accounting and tax professional with over a decade of progressive experience in finance, reporting, and compliance. Currently serving as a Senior Tax Analyst at MAHLE Industries Inc., Lea has made a significant impact in the realm of direct tax, financial reporting, and compliance initiatives. Her career reflects a commitment to excellence and a passion for helping others navigate the complexities of the accounting field.Lea’s educational background is impressive; she holds a Master of Science in Accounting with a concentration in Forensic Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Madonna University, where she also earned a Certificate in Forensic Accounting. Throughout her career, Lea has developed a reputation for her analytical precision, process optimization, and collaborative problem-solving approach. Her diverse experience spans over seven years in accounting and finance, five years in controlling, and two years in tax, specifically within the manufacturing industry. Known for her energetic and positive demeanor, Lea thrives even in challenging situations, always striving for improvement in efficiency and effectiveness.Lea’s journey into the world of accounting was inspired by a pivotal moment in her high school experience. Her accounting teacher encouraged her to take the lead in the class midway through her senior year—a transformative experience that ignited her passion for the field. Since then, Lea’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. She has advanced from an intern to leadership roles in controlling and tax at MAHLE, guided by a strong work ethic and invaluable mentorship. One of her mentors even predicted that she would achieve the role of CFO by the age of 30.Beyond her professional achievements, Lea is dedicated to empowering others and often shares her insights through interviews and discussions. Her advice for young women entering the accounting field includes focusing on personal goals, building resilience, and exploring diverse paths in business, including entrepreneurship and small business accounting. Her involvement with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, motivated by her family’s history with the illness, showcases her compassion and commitment to making a positive impact beyond her professional life.Lea attributes her success to a deep-seated belief that everyone has a purpose and that individual talents should be harnessed for good. She cites her faith in God and the unwavering support of her family as monumental influences on her personal and professional journey. The best career advice she has ever received is that success is subjective—something each person can define and shape according to their values and goals. This philosophy informs Lea’s approach to both her work and life, allowing her to tackle challenges with perspective and intention.For young women entering the accounting industry, Lea emphasizes the importance of looking beyond traditional accounting tasks. With technology and artificial intelligence reshaping the landscape, she encourages new professionals to embrace a holistic understanding of end-to-end processes and to develop innovative ideas that drive efficiency and growth. Acknowledging the rapid changes in her field—from evolving tax laws to organizational shifts—Lea views these challenges as opportunities to adapt, learn, and lead.Above all, Lea is guided by her core value of balance. She believes it is both possible and necessary to prioritize time wisely, ensuring that the majority of her hours are spent meaningfully—and with a smile.Outside of her professional commitments, Lea is a devoted mother to two young children, ages seven and three. She delights in watching them grow, celebrating their milestones, and cherishing moments that remind her of what truly matters. Parenting has reinforced her perspective on leadership and adaptability, teaching her to approach both work and life with empathy and patience.Passionate, personable, and purpose-driven, Lea Gheta continues to evolve as both a professional and mentor committed to excellence, lifelong learning, and inspiring others to pursue their goals with integrity and optimism. Her journey serves as an inspiring model for aspiring accountants and tax professionals everywhere.Learn More about Lea Gheta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lea-gheta Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

