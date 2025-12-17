SyndraCore Launches on Kickstarter to Make Enterprise Cybersecurity Accessible for Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyber threats continue to escalate across industries, SyndraCore is strengthening its mission to make enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes through its ongoing Kickstarter campaign, launched on December 1. The campaign invites early supporters, IT leaders, and security advocates to help shape and access an AIpowered cyber defense platform built specifically for small and midsize businesses.SyndraCore delivers a unified cybersecurity suite designed to detect, mitigate, and prevent cyber threats in real time. Powered by advanced machine learning, the platform continuously analyzes threat patterns, automates response actions, and provides actionable insights—capabilities traditionally reserved for large enterprises with extensive security budgets.Platform capabilities include:• Real-Time Threat Monitoring – Continuous visibility with instant alerts for suspicious activity• AI-Driven Incident Response – Automated playbooks that respond faster than manual processes• Centralized Security Dashboard – Clear, intuitive insights into risk and exposure• Affordable Enterprise-Level Protection – Advanced security without enterprise complexity or costSince launching on Kickstarter, SyndraCore has focused on building a community-driven development model, giving early backers access to platform features, implementation guidance, and the opportunity to influence roadmap priorities. Funds raised are being used to accelerate development, expand predictive analytics, and enhance global threat intelligence integration.“Cybersecurity should not be a privilege reserved for massive enterprises,” said the SyndraCore team. “Organizations of every size face sophisticated threats today, and our goal is to give them practical, AI-driven protection that is both powerful and accessible.”The Kickstarter campaign reflects SyndraCore’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and long-term security impact. As cyberattacks increasingly target smaller organizations, the company believes that accessibility—not complexity—is the future of effective defense.Supporters can learn more, view the product vision, and participate in the campaign at:SyndraCore invites startups, small businesses, MSPs, IT teams, and cybersecurity advocates worldwide to join in shaping the next generation of intelligent, accessible cyber defense.

