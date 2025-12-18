Josie Award-Winning Artists Houston Bernard and Ashley Jordan Release Music Video for 'Heartbreak in Reverse'

Houston Bernard, country singer, songwriter, storyteller Houston Bernard, country singer, songwriter, storyteller Houston Bernard, country singer, songwriter, storyteller Ashley Jordan, country singer, songwriter "Heartbreak in Reverse" by Houston Bernard and Ashley Jordan

Josie Award Winners Houston Bernard and Ashley Jordan Deliver Brutally Honest Country Duet Exploring What Happens When Every Breakup Cure Fails

This isn't your typical 'I'm better off without you' country song. It's about that moment when you realize all the things you're supposed to do to move on aren't working.” — Houston Bernard, Award-winning country singer, songwriter, storyteller

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country storyteller Houston Bernard unleashes the official music video for his poignant duet "Heartbreak in Reverse," featuring the soul-stirring vocals of Ashley Jordan. Directed and edited by acclaimed cinematographer Brendan Tefft, the visual premiered November 7 on YouTube, transforming the single into a cinematic meditation on love's backward glance that amplifies the song's refusal to romanticize either heartbreak or healing. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track has already captivated fans worldwide with its blend of twangy introspection and universal ache.

Bernard and Jordan navigate the wreckage of what was, flipping the script on traditional country heartbreak anthems. "I've tried drinking too much, I've tried forgetting your touch," Bernard croons over McDermott's polished production, evoking loneliness in smoky barrooms and late-night walks to nowhere. The visual heightens this with stark, evocative imagery: a promising note "We can fix this." burning into nonexistence, while lost lovers roam reminiscing the past. Teaming with Brendan brought the lyrics to life in ways I couldn't imagine," adds Jordan. "It's not just a video, it's a mirror for those quiet heartaches." "This song is about pulling the threads of regret undone," Bernard explains. "With Ashley's voice weaving through mine, it became a shared unraveling - raw, real, and redemptive for anyone who's loved and lost."

Produced by hitmaker Bill McDermott at Nashville's Omni Sound Studios, the track from Bernard's album Oklahoma Stars (Bittercreek Records) takes an unflinching look at the aftermath and remorse of heartbreak. The song's confessional approach; "Tell me why am I still hurting, Thought it get better but it got worse, Space only brought more lonely, Wish I could put this heartbreak in reverse" resonates with anyone who has discovered that healing doesn't follow a prescribed timeline. "This isn't your typical 'I'm better off without you' country song," Bernard notes. "It's about that moment when you realize all the things you're supposed to do to move on aren't working." Co-written by Bernard and Willie Morrison, "Heartbreak in Reverse" catalogues the honesty of failed coping mechanisms, before arriving at an unconventional conclusion of hope: maybe the only way forward is backward.

Bernard, an independent force in Nashville's country scene, crafts music that bridges classic sound with genuine modern vulnerabilities. Nominated for an impressive seven awards at the 2024 Josie Music Awards, including Music Video of the Year & Best Performance in a Music Video (Winner) for "In My Blood," Single of the Year for "Don't Feel Like a Livin," and EP of the Year 'Songs for the People' which debuted with over 1 million streams, Bernard has built his career on authenticity. Singles like "All We Are Is Memories" and "People We Are" have accumulated hundreds of thousands of streams across Spotify and YouTube, with features from Country Rebel, CMT.com, The Heartland Network, and The Country Network. From his TikTok reels racking up the views to acoustic sessions that peel back life's layers, "Heartbreak in Reverse" cements his knack for turning life's personal scars into communal catharsis.

Jordan's journey from busking in Harvard Square at age 13 to performing at the Grand Ole Opry House represents one of contemporary country's most compelling underdog stories. A two-time Boston Music Awards Country Artist of the Year winner, she earned a first-round Grammy nomination for her original song "Angels" and twice placed as a Top 10 National Finalist on Nash Next, where industry icons praised her as a once-in-a-generation voice. Her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry House for the 2025 Josie Music Awards, where she won Songwriter of the Year (Personal Portfolio/ Female) and EP of the Year (Folk/ American "Casualties of a Life Well Lived') delivered one of the night's most emotional standing ovations for her autobiographical song "Bad Girl."

"Heartbreak in Reverse" marks a collaboration between two artists who refuse to compromise emotional honesty for commercial appeal. The result is a duet that speaks to the messy, non-linear reality of heartbreak and healing, and the universal experience of wondering if the cure is worse than the disease.

Watch "Heartbreak in Reverse" the official music video on YouTube at: Houston Bernard and Ashley Jordan and stream the single on all platforms via https://linktr.ee/HoustonBernard.

ABOUT HOUSTON BERNARD

Houston Bernard is a Country Music Maverick with a rich musical heritage. His love for traditional music is deeply ingrained in his family history, with a lineage that includes songwriters, touring musicians, and even an outlaw gunfighter who inspired The Eagles' song "Bitter Creek" on their album Desperado. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Alaska, and Massachusetts, Bernard is also an Army veteran who has seamlessly transitioned into a successful career as an independent country music recording artist, captivating audiences nationwide with his energetic performances. Bernard has amassed hundreds of thousands of streams on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, and his music has been featured on prominent platforms such as Country Rebel, CMT.com, The Heartland Network, and The Country Network. Having shared the stage with country legends such as Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Granger Smith, and Clint Black, Bernard's dynamic live performances showcase his powerhouse vocals and undeniable stage presence. As he continues to rise in the music industry, Bernard is a true country music maverick, moving forward with the same passion and determination that have defined his musical journey thus far. Currently signed to Bittercreek Records, he continues to release music that challenges genre conventions while honoring country music's tradition of truth-telling.

Follow Houston Bernard:

Instagram: @houstonbernardmusic

Facebook: /HoustonBernardMusic

TikTok: @houstonbernardmusic

YouTube: @HoustonBernard

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/47sMYU4wkPXThnOUOSqbXl

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/houston-bernard/129880026

www.HoustonBernard.com

ABOUT ASHLEY JORDAN

Ashley Jordan is a singer-songwriter, two-time Boston Music Awards Country Artist of the Year winner and five-time Songwriter of the Year honoree from the New England Country Music Awards. Her performances have taken her to stages across the nation, from Gillette Stadium to Boston House of Blues, with opening slots for Garth Brooks, The Beach Boys, The Charlie Daniels Band, Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins, Christina Perri, Jimmie Allen, and more. At the 2025 Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House, Jordan delivered a standing ovation-earning performance and won two national awards: Songwriter of the Year (Personal Portfolio - Female) and EP of the Year (Folk/Americana) for Casualties of a Life Well Lived. Born in Harvard, Massachusetts, with formative summers spent in the Ozark Mountains, Jordan's music carries influences from New England folk, Midwest grit, and classic country storytelling. Praised by American Songwriter for "storytelling that cuts to the bone" and by WGBH Boston as a "singer/songwriter powerhouse," Jordan's voice has been described as unmistakably honest -equal parts folk-soul, modern country, and emotional electricity.

Follow Ashley Jordan:

Instagram: @ashleyjmusic

Facebook: /AshleyJordanMusic

TikTok: @ashleyjordanofficial

YouTube: @AshleyJordanMusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7wxOVBmNgYIPgIplnxGgQO

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ashley-jordan/331240124

www.AshleyJordanMusic.com

"Heartbreak in Reverse" by Houston Bernard feat. Ashley Jordan (official music video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.