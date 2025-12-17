Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Supports Phillipsburg’s NORWESCAP Toy Drive with Donation, Volunteers, and Solar Art

CSPR energizes Norwescap Food Bank's Winter Wonderland Toy Drive

Blending sustainability, volunteerism, and creativity to support local families during the holiday season

Being able to participate as a team, right here where our company is transforming the PV industry and building something important in Phillipsburg, is incredibly meaningful to us.” — Sarah Damaskos

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Solar Panel Recycling CSPR ) was honored to support Norwescap’s annual toy drive in Phillipsburg with a monetary donation and a morning of hands-on volunteer service. The CSPR team helped prepare the agency’s festive “Winter Wonderland” holiday gift selection event for Warren County families in need.Watch the Winter Wonderland video recap.A team of CSPR employees volunteered their time to set up tables, inventory, decorate the space, and fill tables and shelves with donated toys--preparing for the week-long community giveaway. The effort comes at a critical time as community requests for food, toys, and community support services have increased.“Monetary donations are essential because they allow us to meet urgent and evolving needs, but the gift of extra hands, especially during a busy season, is unbelievably helpful,” said Christine Coffey, Chief Development Officer of Norwescap. “Volunteering—especially in large groups—makes an enormous difference, particularly right now as Phillipsburg and Warren County continue to feel the effects of the government shutdown. Having teams show up ready to work helps us fulfill our mission to build brighter futures by serving area families with dignity and care.”In addition to financial and volunteer support, CSPR donated four retired solar panels, transformed by an artist, into cheerful, winter-themed art pieces. Painted with festive scenes and a bright, solar-inspired flair, the panels will be on display all week as part of the Winter Wonderland “shop”—blending sustainability, cheer, and community celebration.Sarah Damaskos, Managing Director of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling, reflected on the deeper meaning behind the company’s involvement. “Our Core Values reflect our commitment to the community,“ said Damaskos. “Being able to participate as a team, right here where our company is transforming the PV industry and building something important in Phillipsburg, is incredibly meaningful to us. We’re also excited to extend the life of end-of-life solar panels creatively—turning them into artist canvases that bring joy and a new visibility to sustainability. We’re actively searching for art-focused reuse opportunities for photovoltaic materials as part of our mission to prevent solar panel waste from becoming landfill waste.”For nearly six decades, Norwescap has served New Jersey residents by supporting individuals and families on their journeys to stability and success. The toy distribution runs throughout the week, in a festive, welcoming environment where families can select gifts for their children during the holiday season. Norwescap offers year-round programs with ongoing opportunities for volunteers and donors to make an impact.For more information about Norwescap or to support their programs, visit https://norwescap.org/ or contact Christine Coffey at coffeyc@norwescap.org or 908-454-7000 x1106.About Commercial Solar Panel RecyclingCommercial Solar Panel Recycling Inc. (CSPR) is a leading provider of end-of-life solar panel reuse, recycling, and repurposing solutions, on a mission to prevent solar panel waste from becoming landfill waste. The company specializes in the safe, compliant, and efficient disposition of decommissioned photovoltaic (PV) panels from institutional and commercial entities.CSPR is the only New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP)-approved solar panel recycler, with bi-coastal facilities in California and New Jersey, and a third facility for processing glass located in upstate New York. Supporting nationwide PV recycling needs, CSPR offers full-service logistics, processing, custom programs, certificates of recycling, reuse solutions, and chain of custody documentation.For more information, visit https://commercialsolarpanelrecycling.com

