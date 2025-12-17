Eastpoint Medical Properties Unveils New Brand for Former Caddis Medical Office Platform

Eastpoint Medical Properties Logo

A new chapter for a focused medical office platform built on the same trusted team and values

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastpoint Medical Properties announced the rebrand of its medical office real estate platform, formerly known as Caddis Management Company, which marks the next step in its evolution as an independent healthcare real estate organization.Formed in 2012, Caddis Management Company, LLC served as the medical office platform within Caddis Partners, LLC and helped build the firm’s reputation in healthcare real estate. As strategies evolved, Caddis shifted its primary focus toward senior living, while the medical office team remained dedicated to acquiring and managing medical office real estate.Once both groups aligned on their respective paths, the decision was made to proceed separately. Caddis now operates its senior living platform under the Heartis brand. At the same time, the former Caddis medical office team has formed Eastpoint Medical Properties, which continues to acquire, develop, and manage medical office assets nationwide.“Eastpoint Medical Properties reflects who we are today and the focused path we’re continuing to follow,” said Lance M. Hardenburg, President and CEO. “We may have a new name, but our team, our relationships, and our standards are unchanged. We remain committed to being the most trusted and reliable partner in healthcare real estate, and adopting this brand allows us to tell that story more clearly.”Eastpoint Medical Properties’ vision is to be the most trusted and reliable partner in healthcare real estate, enhancing communities through innovative, secure, and sustainable medical office solutions. Its mission is to acquire, develop, and manage high-quality, purpose-built medical office spaces that support the delivery of exceptional healthcare nationwide, guided by integrity, expertise, and long-term relationships with industry partners.The company’s core values, Integrity Always, Reliable & Consistent, Hardworking & Humble, People First, and Leadership with Heart, reinforce its commitment to operating with transparency, following through on promises, and prioritizing the needs of its partners, tenants, and investors.As part of the transition, the company will roll out the rebrand in phases, beginning with operating under the Eastpoint Medical Properties name and visual identity, with additional changes planned to be implemented at a later stage. A temporary website is live, with a fully refreshed digital experience scheduled for 2026.For tenants, investors, capital providers, and other commercial real estate stakeholders, Eastpoint Medical Properties will have the same fundamental DNA: the same team and leadership, the same exclusive focus on medical office and healthcare real estate. All of you can expect to see the same service standards, ethics, and results-oriented approach.###About Eastpoint Medical PropertiesEastpoint Medical Properties is a healthcare real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality, purpose-built medical office spaces that support the delivery of exceptional healthcare nationwide. Originating from the medical office platform of Caddis Partners, LLC, Eastpoint has evolved into a focused, independent organization dedicated to integrity, reliability, and long-term partnerships with its tenants, investors, and communities.For more information, please visit https://eastpointmob.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.