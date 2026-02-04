C+R Research Introduces ShopperPulse™: A New Name and a Deeper Look Into Shopper Insights

Actionable Shopper Insights by C+R Research

ShopperPulse reflects who we are today—a strategic research partner helping clients stay in sync with today’s shopper. This name captures the relevance and actionability of our work.” — Kathleen Blum, Vice President of ShopperPulse at C+R Research

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C+R Research, a leader in custom consumer insights, today announced the evolution of its shopper insights division to ShopperPulse™, formerly known as ShopperEyes. The new name reflects C+R’s continued commitment to helping brands stay attuned to the rhythm of today’s shopper—across aisles, screens, and every touchpoint in between.

ShopperPulse™ builds on C+R’s decades of leadership in shopper research by delivering deeper, more real-time insights into how people browse, buy, and pay. The division blends C+R’s qualitative and quantitative strength with advanced behavioral data and modern digital research approaches to illuminate every step of the shopper journey. And our research experts remain committed to partnering with manufacturers and retailers to help them understand the evolving world of shoppers.

“ShopperPulse reflects who we are today—a strategic research partner helping clients stay in sync with today’s shopper,” said Kathleen Blum, Vice President of ShopperPulse at C+R Research. “This name captures the relevance and actionability of our work.”

The change in the division’s name and direction coincides with the release of its inaugural ShopperPulse™ Perspective: Insights on the Payment Evolution. This research explores how shoppers balance convenience and security at checkout—and how new payment technologies are reshaping trust, loyalty, and conversion. It also dives into how shoppers think about and use different payment options, from cash and credit to mobile wallets, biometrics, and Buy Now, Pay Later.

Through our valued partnership with Prodege, a leading consumer marketing and insights platform, the ShopperPulse Perspective leverages verified shopper panels and behavioral targeting to bring even greater precision and depth. “Our collaboration with C+R Research continues to deliver meaningful value to brands and retailers,” said Whitney Daugherty, Senior Account Manager, Prodege. “By pairing C+R’s strategic expertise with our advanced consumer data and technology, we’re enabling a deeper understanding of how shoppers think, feel, and act in today’s omnichannel world.”

The ShopperPulse™ Perspective: Insights on the Payment Evolution highlights how trust, convenience, and technology are redefining the shopping experience. To learn more, contact our ShopperPulse experts, Kathleen Blum, Vice President, or Kayla Myhre, Director, for additional insights and opportunities to discuss the findings.

About C+R Research

C+R Research is a full-service custom insights firm with over 65 years of experience helping leading brands understand and engage consumers. Through deep qualitative expertise, advanced quantitative methods, and culturally attuned insights, C+R empowers brands to make smarter decisions that drive meaningful business impact.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a consumer marketing and insights platform fueled by leading loyalty programs that propel brand growth. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach, and grow their customer base through market research and performance marketing campaigns that provide valuable customer feedback and engagement. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions in one of Prodege’s many loyalty programs that cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and surveys that create even greater engagement and enriching brand experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.