Back-to-Back Wins: Merino & Associates Earns Best of Georgia 2025 Award for Estate Planning

Recognition highlights proven commitment to client-centered service, legal integrity, and lasting legacy planning

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Merino & Associates, LLC, a leading Woodstock-based estate planning law firm, has once again been named a Best of Georgia 2025 Winner in the Estate Planning category by the Georgia Business Journal. The firm’s regional win marks the second consecutive award, placing them among a select group of law firms.

“Being named a Best of Georgia estate planning firm for a second year reinforces the purpose that drives our work,” said firm founder David C. Merino. “Estate planning is not just about documents - it’s about helping individuals and families build security, clarity, and peace of mind for the future.”

The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate exceptional businesses across the state, with less than 10 percent of Georgia businesses being nominated. Nominees are evaluated through public votes and editorial review.

“Each year, this recognition represents more than an accolade - it reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said associate attorney Vinny Merino. “We are proud to support clients through some of life’s most meaningful decisions and we are honored to see that dedication acknowledged statewide.”

Merino & Associates is known for its meticulous, client-centered approach to estate planning, offering comprehensive services including wills, trusts, asset protection strategies, probate guidance, and long-term legacy planning. With more than two decades of combined experience across real estate, business formation, and estate law, the firm brings a multi-dimensional perspective to each client matter.

As a Woodstock-based practice rooted in community values, the firm emphasizes education, transparency, and individualized planning to help families navigate legal complexities with confidence.

The achievement further solidifies the firm’s standing as one of the most trusted estate planning law firms in North Georgia.

About Merino & Associates, LLC

Founded by Attorney David C. Merino, Merino & Associates provides comprehensive legal services in estate planning, wills and trusts, real estate law, and business formation. Merino is admitted to practice in Georgia and New York, as well as before the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts of the Northern District of Georgia and the Western District of New York. The firm proudly serves individuals, families, lenders, builders, small businesses, and investors with a philosophy rooted in integrity, clarity, and long-term relationship building. To learn more about Merino & Associates’ award-winning estate planning services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.merinoandassociates.com or call (770) 874-4600.

