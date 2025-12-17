Spargold Launches App: German Fintech Democratizes Access to Physical Gold and Silver Starting from €5

Spargold App Portfolio The Spargold Founding Team (L-R): Helge Ippensen (CLO), Julien Scholz (CTO) and Nils Gregersen (CEO).

New German platform offers fractional ownership of large gold and silver bars, enabling wholesale pricing and secure storage at "The Reserve" in Singapore.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spargold GmbH today announced the launch of the Spargold App, positioning itself as a challenger in the European wealth management sector. Effective immediately, the iOS and Android platform enables private investors to build a professional precious metal portfolio starting from just EUR 5. By digitizing access to large physical bars, Spargold eliminates the high premiums typically associated with retail gold buying, making institutional-grade investing accessible to everyone.In an economic landscape defined by persistent inflation and market volatility, retail demand for tangible assets is at an all-time high. However, traditional barriers to entry remain significant: Investors buying small quantities often pay markups of up to 30% over the spot price due to minting costs.SOLVING THE "SMALL INVESTOR PENALTY""Precious metals remain one of the most important asset classes for long-term wealth preservation, yet the market has historically penalized the small saver with excessive fees," says Nils Gregersen, Co-Founder and CEO of Spargold GmbH. "With the launch of our app, we are removing this inequality. By pooling demand, we allow a user with five euros to buy at the same wholesale rate as an investor with five hundred thousand."THE SINGAPORE ADVANTAGE: MAXIMUM SECURITY OUTSIDE THE EUUnlike many European competitors, Spargold has strategically chosen "The Reserve" in Singapore as its primary storage facility. Known as one of the most modern and highest-security vaults in the world, "The Reserve" offers unique benefits for European investors seeking jurisdictional diversification:POLITICAL NEUTRALITY: By storing assets outside the European Union, customers protect their holdings against potential regulatory overreach or banking crises within the EU. Singapore is renowned for its strong property rights and political stability.STATE-OF-THE-ART SECURITY: The facility operates independently of the banking system and employs military-grade security protocols, ensuring maximum safety for physical assets.TAX EFFICIENCY: The location allows for the purchase and storage of silver, platinum, and palladium completely free of Value Added Tax (VAT), offering an immediate 19% cost advantage for German investors compared to taking physical delivery.ALLOCATED BULLION VS. "PAPER GOLD"A critical differentiator of the Spargold platform is the legal status of the assets. Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) or futures, which are financial contracts often subject to counterparty risk, Spargold users acquire direct ownership of allocated physical bullion."In times of systemic financial stress, the difference between owning a claim on gold and owning the physical metal itself is paramount," explains Gregersen. "Spargold customers are not creditors to a bank; they are legal owners of physical goods stored in a high-security vault. This eliminates counterparty risk entirely."AUTOMATED WEALTH BUILDING FOR THE DIGITAL GENERATIONThe Spargold App is not just a trading platform but a holistic savings tool designed for the modern lifestyle. Recognizing that discipline is the hardest part of saving, the app introduces Automated Savings Plans.Users can set up recurring purchases (daily, weekly, or monthly) to invest in gold, silver, or platinum automatically. This "set and forget" feature leverages the cost-average effect, smoothing out entry prices over time and making wealth accumulation effortless.INSTITUTIONAL SECURITY MEETS MOBILE CONVENIENCEWhile the user experience is designed for simplicity, the backend infrastructure relies on bank-level security standards."The complexity of the global bullion markets runs entirely in the background," adds Julien Scholz, CTO of Spargold. "We have automated the purchasing and storage processes to such a degree that buying physical gold is now as simple as ordering a pizza. Yet, behind every transaction stands fully insured, physical metal stored in one of the safest places on earth."The Spargold App allows for instant liquidity. Digital holdings can be liquidated 24/5 at current market rates, offering immediate access to capital without the logistical risks and delays associated with selling physical coins at local dealers.A FOUNDING TEAM BRIDGING FINANCE, LAW, AND TECHSpargold GmbH was founded by three experts combining distinct disciplines to solve the complexity of the precious metals market:- Nils Gregersen (CEO), a former IBM professional, brings corporate strategy experience and expertise in fintech and asset tokenization.- Julien Scholz (CTO), a computer science talent who began coding at age ten, leads the technological development, ensuring the app's bank-level security.- Helge Ippensen (CLO) oversees the legal framework, ensuring full regulatory compliance—a critical trust factor in the European financial market.ABOUT THE LAUNCHThe Spargold App is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The service is live for residents in Germany and across the European Union.For more information, visit: https://spar.gold/en ABOUT SPARGOLD GMBHSpargold GmbH is a German fintech company dedicated to democratizing wealth preservation. Through its mobile app, Spargold allows private investors to buy, save, and trade physical precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum starting from just EUR 5. By purchasing fractional shares of large industrial bars, users benefit from wholesale pricing with significantly lower premiums. A key differentiator is Spargold's focus on jurisdictional security: All assets are stored at "The Reserve" in Singapore, protecting customer wealth outside the EU while enabling VAT-free purchases of white metals. By merging high-end physical security with the ease of a mobile app, Spargold provides a modern, accessible gateway to tangible assets for investors across Europe.MEDIA CONTACT: Spargold GmbH Nils Gregersen Email: press@spar.gold Website: https://spar.gold/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.