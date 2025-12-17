Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Joint Strategic Planning Session of the Forum for South African Majesties and the South African Queens Council

Salutations !!!

I greet you all warmly and thank you for gathering here at the East London ICC for this important strategic planning session.

This meeting is a significant milestone in our collective journey to strengthen the institution of traditional leadership and its role in shaping our country’s social and economic development. The Majesties Forum, established in October 2024 and the Queens Council, established in March this year, are to create inclusive platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and action, amplifying the voices of our Kings and Queens on matters of national importance. These structures were conceived to ensure that traditional leadership is not only a custodian of culture and heritage but also an active partner in addressing the pressing challenges of our time: poverty, inequality, unemployment, and social fragmentation. Over the next two days, we have an opportunity to define how these platforms will work together with the government and other stakeholders to advance social cohesion, promote nation-building, and unlock economic opportunities for our communities.

Our programme reflects this ambition. It brings together key government departments and entities to explore partnerships that can deliver tangible benefits to traditional communities. We will hear from sectors such as trade and industry, small business development, social development, and youth empowerment, as well as agencies that can support infrastructure and skills development. These engagements are not symbolic; they are about creating actionable commitments that will translate into jobs, enterprise development, and improved social services. We will also deliberate on cultural diplomacy and protocol matters, ensuring that our Majesties and Queens are accorded the dignity and recognition they deserve in both domestic and international spaces. This is an opportunity to align our efforts with national development priorities while affirming the central role of traditional leadership in shaping a united and prosperous South Africa.

At the same time, we must be guided by the law and the Constitution. As you know, we recently received a legal opinion on the status of the Majesties Forum and the Queens Council. The opinion confirms that these platforms are non-statutory. At the same time, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders remains the sole statutory advisory body to the government at a national level. Any changes to formal representation must follow constitutional processes through Parliament and public participation during the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill. This means that while we cannot confer statutory status on these platforms today, we can, and we must, formalise cooperation in ways that respect the law and strengthen the institution of traditional leadership.

Our approach is therefore clear: one institution, many platforms. The National House remains the statutory voice; the Majesties Forum and Queens Council will serve as cooperative platforms that enrich the work of the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership, at least until legislative amendments are effected. To achieve this, we will establish a mechanism to coordinate programmes and engagements.

Your Majesties, Kings and Queens, allow me to express my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of twelve young initiates during the recent initiation season. This is a painful reminder of the urgent need to protect life while preserving our sacred traditions. We must reflect on the differences between winter and summer initiations and work together to ensure that these practices remain safe and dignified. Guided by your wisdom, I will initiate an intervention process that draws on your leadership and experience to address these challenges.

Queens, as mothers who carry life for nine months, you hold a profound role in shaping the moral fabric of our society. It is in this spirit that I call upon traditional leadership to take the lead in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which the government has now classified as a national disaster. This scourge, compounded by substance abuse and the proliferation of taverns and shebeens near schools and churches, is tearing at the very heart of our communities. The government will soon roll out a comprehensive action plan to confront GBVF and its root causes, but this fight cannot be won without your guidance and your voice. Together, let us stand as guardians of life and pillars of moral authority for our nation.

Your Majesties, Esteemed Leaders,

As I open this gathering, I invite you all to reflect on the significance of our coming together today. These sessions, convened even before receiving the legal opinion, are far more than mere formalities; they mark essential milestones on our journey toward unity and progress. In a time where the fabric of our communities is both challenged and celebrated, we must seize every opportunity to gather, deliberate, and act with purpose.

Our time together over the two days is invaluable. It presents us with the chance to reinforce our bonds and clarify our respective roles within the broader tapestry of governance. Each of us brings a unique legacy, and it is through our collective wisdom that we can chart a path forward. Let us seize this moment to agree on practical steps and concrete actions that resonate with the needs and aspirations of our communities.

We find ourselves at a crucial juncture between tradition and modernity. Traditional leadership has always been a cornerstone of our democracy, reflecting our shared values and history. It is our responsibility to ensure that this legacy thrives, adapting to contemporary challenges while remaining grounded in the principles that unite us. While legitimacy flows from our constitutional recognition, let us recognise that true collaboration emerges from our shared commitment to wisdom, wisdom cultivated through shared experiences, open dialogue, and mutual respect.

Together, we possess the power to build consensus and foster cooperation across our realms. Let us lay down the foundational stones for a future where our traditional roles empower not just leadership but the very essence of our communities. We owe this to those who came before us and to those who will follow.

Your Royal Highnesses, esteemed Kings and Queens,

I wish to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication, engagement, and commitment to our shared mission. It is an honour to stand alongside such esteemed leaders. I eagerly anticipate our forthcoming discussions, as we unite in purpose and take decisive actions that will leave a lasting impact and uplift our people for generations to come.

Thank you.

