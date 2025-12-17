New National Survey Finds Americans Are Turning Against AI-Generated Video on Social Media

Americans’ Views on AI-Generated Video and Trust in Social Media

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New National Survey Finds Americans Are Turning Against AI-Generated Video on Social MediaMost say AI videos break trust, pull them out of the story, and could drive them away from major social media platformsA new national survey released today by Story Radius finds that most Americans are not excited about the rapid rise of AI-generated video across social media—and many say it is actively undermining trust, emotional engagement, and their desire to stay on major platforms.The study, based on a survey of 512 U.S. adults, reveals widespread skepticism toward AI-generated video content, even as technology and entertainment companies accelerate investments in generative AI tools.According to the findings, more than eight in ten respondents say AI-generated videos pull them out of the story at least sometimes, including nearly half who say this happens very often or almost always. Almost half also report that they would use social media less—or stop using it altogether—if most videos in their feeds were AI-generated.“These findings suggest we’re facing a trust gap, not just a technology gap,” said Brad Cooper, Founder and CEO of Story Radius. “AI video may be improving technically, but emotionally and experientially, most audiences are telling us it’s not there yet—and in many cases, it’s actively turning them off.”The report finds that while a smaller group of AI video enthusiasts remains open to the technology, they are outnumbered by detractors by roughly two to one. Even among enthusiasts, however, many still report frequent breaks in immersion caused by unnatural facial expressions, inconsistent characters, or other uncanny elements.“What’s striking is that this isn’t just resistance from older audiences or technophobes,” Cooper said. “Skepticism cuts across generations, including Gen Z, and even many of the most accepting viewers say AI video still breaks their connection to the story.”The survey also highlights potential implications for platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Nearly half of respondents said an increase in AI-generated videos would reduce their platform usage, raising concerns about long-term engagement and retention if AI content continues to scale without stronger audience buy-in.Respondents draw a clear distinction between AI as a tool and AI as a replacement for human creativity. While many express conditional openness to AI for video production planning, experimentation, and background and special effects uses, there is broad rejection of AI-generated acting, writing, and emotionally driven storytelling.“For years, the assumption has been that audiences will simply adapt,” Cooper said. “This data suggests the opposite: people are adapting by disengaging—skipping videos, questioning authenticity, and in some cases reconsidering their relationship with platforms altogether.”The full report, Americans’ Views on AI-Generated Video and Trust in Social Media, includes detailed findings, demographic analysis, and open-ended respondent commentary examining how AI-generated video is reshaping audience trust and behavior.Download the full report from the Story Radius homepage:About Story RadiusStory Radius is an award-winning independent production and distribution company developing original film, television, and publishing properties. Known for premium, character-driven science fiction and tech thrillers, the company focuses on stories that explore the human impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, and advanced physics. Story Radius blends thoughtful storytelling with commercial appeal to create entertainment that resonates emotionally and culturally.Media ContactBrad CooperFounder & CEO, Story RadiusBrad.Cooper@StoryRadius.com(949) 529-1984Follow Story RadiusWebsite: https://www.storyradius.com X: https://x.com/StoryRadius LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/story-radius Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/storyradius/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StoryRadius

