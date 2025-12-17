GIA Publications and MakeMusic Cloud Forge Exclusive Partnership, Bringing Beloved Habits Pedagogy to the Digital Age

MakeMusic Cloud is the exclusive digital home of the Habits of a Successful Musician series, offering unrivaled tools for student practice and engagement.

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIA Publications, Inc., a world leader in music education resources, and MakeMusic Cloud, the leading interactive music practice and assessment platform, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership that unites one of the most trusted names in instrumental pedagogy with the power of digital learning.

The collaboration will establish MakeMusic Cloud as the exclusive interactive home for the widely adopted Habits of a Successful Musician series—including the flagship Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician and Habits of a Successful Young String Musician—starting in the fall of 2026. This move addresses the core pain points of today’s middle and high school music educators: limited instructional time, the need for immediate student feedback, and the challenge of managing differentiated practice.

Uniting Pedagogy and Practicality

“We hear from teachers and directors every day—they are stretched thin, juggling administrative tasks, and desperate for tools that simplify progress tracking without sacrificing the quality of instruction,” said Heath Mathews, General Manager of MakeMusic. “This partnership is a direct answer to that call. MakeMusic and GIA are both committed to making the lives of Music Educators easier, and we guarantee that every student’s practice is meaningful and measurable."

The integration offers teachers and students:

One-to-One Alignment: The exact progression and exercises educators trust from the Habits series are now in an interactive format, preserving pedagogical fidelity.

Time-Saving Analytics: Teachers can instantly assign, track, and assess student progress across an entire class, eliminating the burdensome task of listening to every student individually during precious rehearsal time.

Instant, Actionable Student Feedback: Students receive immediate visual and auditory feedback on pitch and rhythm, transforming solitary practice into guided learning.

Exclusive New Resource: Foundations: Habits Edition

The partnership also delivers an exclusive, high-value resource: the brand-new Foundations: Habits Edition by Brian Balmages.

Available now, this companion resource features engaging, skill-matched exercises and cinematic accompaniments, designed to correlate directly with the Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician progression. Research shows that students engaging with the Foundations series log twice the amount of practice time, a clear win for educators focused on student engagement.

“The power of Habits has always been its strong pedagogical content, and clear, sequential instructional strategies,” said Scott Rush, co-author of the Habits of a Successful Musician series. “Now, combined with the digital capabilities of MakeMusic Cloud and the new engaging Foundations: Habits Edition, we are not just teaching notes; we are cultivating successful, self-directed musicians. Foundations: Habits Edition makes the study of fundamentals truly “FUN-damental and is the perfect “dessert,” providing a motivating way for students to practice and get better at their craft.”

About GIA Publications, Inc.

GIA Publications, Inc. is a leading publisher of sacred music, choral music, and music education materials. GIA is committed to providing essential resources for music teachers, including the globally recognized Habits of a Successful Musician series, which guides students toward lifelong musical success.

About MakeMusic Cloud

MakeMusic Cloud, a platform by MakeMusic, is the music practice and assessment platform that helps music educators and students around the globe. With a vast library of interactive sheet music, powerful practice tools, and comprehensive assessment features, MakeMusic Cloud is dedicated to supporting music programs and fostering musical excellence.

