Minister Buti Manamela issues notice of intent to cancel registration of Damelin, City Varsity, and ICESA City Campus

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela has considered the submissions before him and has issued a Notice of Intent to Cancel the registration of three private higher education institutions, namely:

City Varsity (Pty) Ltd

Damelin (Pty) Ltd

ICESA City Campus (Pty) Ltd

This action follows a prolonged pattern of non-compliance with the Higher Education Act (No. 101 of 1997) and the Regulations for the Registration of Private Higher Education Institutions. The decision is therefore undertaken in the interest of protecting students and upholding the integrity of the sector.

Key Grounds for the Decision

The Department has an obligation to ensure that private institutions deliver quality education and demonstrate financial sustainability. The decision to issue the Notice of Intent to Cancel is based on the following critical factors:

1. Failure to submit complete statutory Annual Reports

All three institutions failed to submit their 2024 Annual Reports, despite:

An extension being granted until 30 June 2024, and

A final remedial deadline set for 6 June 2025.

2. Failure to demonstrate financial and operational sustainability

The institutions did not provide the Registrar with required documentation including:

Audited Annual Financial Statements;

Proof of financial surety/guarantees;

SARS Tax Compliance Certificates;

Occupational Health and Safety Compliance.

3. Evidence of institutional cessation

The Department has received reliable confirmation that two of the institutions, namely City Varsity (Pty) Ltd and ICESA City Campus (Pty) Ltd have ceased operating, and are therefore not providing higher education within the meaning of the Act.

Next Steps

The Notice of Intent to cancel will be published in the Government Gazette in accordance with Section 63(a) of the Higher Education Act.

The institutions will be given an opportunity to make representations, as required by

law. The Department will ensure that students affected by this process are supported through appropriate academic and administrative arrangements.

Commitment to Students and Quality

The Department remains unequivocally committed to:

Protecting students from being enrolled in institutions that cannot demonstrate financial and operational sustainability; Ensuring that providers of higher education operate within the legal and quality assurance framework; Acting decisively to uphold the integrity of the South African higher education system.

Institutions that fail to meet their legal and educational obligations cannot be allowed to compromise the futures of the people they serve.

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 679 9473

