Monarch Academy Glen Burnie’s Kim Jakovics Named George Arlotto Leadership Award Principal of the Year

The Children's Guild Celebrates Principal Kim Jackovics

Kim’s passion for serving our students and supporting her staff is truly inspiring. As a selfless leader, Kim embodies compassion, dedication, and humility in every aspect of her work.” — Jenny Livelli, The Children's Guild CEO and President

GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarch Academy Glen Burnie announced today that Principal Kim Jakovics has been named the 2025–2026 George Arlotto Leadership Award Principal of the Year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ annual Principal of the Year honor. Jakovics learned of the recognition this morning during a surprise celebration with The Children’s Guild President and CEO Jenny Livelli and Chief Administrative Officer Hughes Johnson, joined by Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell, and Assistant Superintendent Pat Crain.“Kim’s passion for serving our students and supporting her staff is truly inspiring. As a selfless leader, Kim embodies compassion, dedication, and humility in every aspect of her work,” said Jenny Livelli. “Upon receiving her award, she graciously directed the spotlight toward her incredible team and the bright futures of our children.”Jakovics has served as principal of Monarch Academy Glen Burnie since 2018 and is known for building a dynamic learning community where students are active participants in their education. “Our school promotes high achievement, character growth and teamwork through a focus on arts and technology, culture and character, and leadership and school improvement,” said Jakovics. “It is my honor to instill these characteristics into our students, and I am humbled to represent the wonderful work our entire staff does and be recognized as the leader of the school.”The Monarch Academy Schools are part of The Children’s Guild (TCG), founded in 1953. TCG is a leading MidAtlantic nonprofit organization focused on helping students and families find success socially, emotionally, educationally, and developmentally through special education and charter schools, school-based mental health services, treatment foster care, autism services, and family mental and behavioral health services.Affiliates of The Children’s Guild include The Children's Guild School of Baltimore, The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School, The Children's Guild School of Prince George’s County, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Monarch Global Academy Laurel, Monarch Academy Annapolis, Monarch Preschool College Park, The Children's Guild- Transformation Academy, The Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (OMHC), and Treatment Foster Care. For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/ # # #

