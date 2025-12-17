 Maryland Horse Industry Board Awards Grant Recipients for 2026

December 17, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 17, 2025) — The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has announced the award of $20,680 in competitive grants to 35 organizations and equine operations representing a wide range of disciplines, regions, and community-based programs across the state. Awards were selected from a highly competitive pool of 56 applications.

Funding for the grants is provided through the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Since its establishment in 2002, the Feed Fund has enabled the Board to award nearly $700,000 to more than 500 projects, strengthening Maryland’s equine industry from within.

“As the horse industry continues to work together as a unified horse ecosystem, we are better able to see both the breadth of the industry and where opportunities for growth exist,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “These grants highlight the innovation, collaboration, and commitment that make Maryland’s horse industry such an important part of our agricultural economy.”

This year’s grants support programs across 14 of Maryland’s 23 counties and reflect a growing emphasis on workforce development, youth education, equine-assisted therapy, public outreach, emergency preparedness, and professional training. Funded projects include expanded youth and young adult equine education programs such as the Maryland Horse Career Program, statewide outreach initiatives such as Horseland’s educational programming, advanced training for law enforcement and emergency responders, and a wide range of therapeutic and wellness programs that leverage the unique benefits horses provide to individuals and communities.

“What stands out in the horse industry is the diversity and impact of the programs being supported,” said Anne Litz, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. “From career pathways and youth horsemanship to mental health, public safety, and community engagement, these grants reflect a modern, inclusive horse industry that reaches far beyond one sector. The Board is proud to invest in programs that strengthen Maryland’s horse ecosystem while delivering tangible benefits to people across the state.”

Grant projects are evaluated based on their value to the industry, degree of industry promotion, scope and scale, financial need, potential for matching funds, overall benefit, and quality of the application. Individual grants are capped at $2,000 to allow funding to reach as many projects as possible. Projects are required to be completed by June 30, 2026, and all recipients must submit a final report detailing use of funds and project outcomes.

A full list of grant recipients and project descriptions is available on the Maryland Horse Industry Board’s website at https://mda.maryland.gov/horseboard/Pages/grants.aspx

###

Established in 1998, the Maryland Horse Industry Board works to promote and develop Maryland’s equine industry through education, outreach, and strategic investment. More information about the Board and its grant programs can be found online. Please contact MHIB Executive Director Anne Litz 667-408-0407, [email protected] for questions or for more information.