ASP AI Imperative 2030 Report Reveals Divide Between US and China AI Companies in Transparent Threat Reporting

ASP AI Imperative 2030: Winning the AI Race Against China

“The AI Threat Transparency Gap: Risk Reporting Practices in the U.S. and China:" none of the top 15 Chinese firms publish transparent, robust threat reports.

American companies are transparently exploring potential risks... Chinese firms pay lip service through flimsy ‘reports’ that don’t identify risks — or simply ignore threat reporting altogether.” — Courtney Manning

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASP AI Imperative 2030 Report Reveals Enormous Divide Between US and China AI Companies in Voluntary, Transparent Threat Reporting 80% of leading U.S. AI companies share threat reports vs. 0% of Chinese counterpartsThe American Security Project (ASP) AI Imperative 2030 initiative, has released a groundbreaking new report, “The AI Threat Transparency Gap: Risk Reporting Practices in the U.S. and China,” assessing how thirty leading U.S. and Chinese AI companies disclose threats discovered with their products and services. The report finds that U.S. firms maintain far more transparent, accountable, and robust threat reporting practices than their Chinese counterparts. At the time of publication, roughly 80% of leading U.S. AI companies publish publicly available information on emerging or novel risks− while none of the top 15 Chinese firms by market capitalization publish equivalent reports.The findings come at a pivotal moment in global AI governance. The technology’s revolutionary potential and unprecedented pace of advancement makes it critical to identify and disclose novel risks as they arise, empowering consumers and policymakers to make informed decisions, strengthening global norms, and establishing guardrails for product development.Key findings of the report include:U.S. companies demonstrate significantly higher threat transparency than their Chinese peers.The pace and unpredictability of AI advancement make timely reporting essential for mitigating emerging harmsA proactive information-sharing ecosystem benefits both consumers and developers by strengthening trust, reducing reputational risk, and establishing global standards for responsible AI innovation.The report also outlines a series of policy recommendations to strengthen AI transparency and encourage wider adoption of voluntary threat reporting practices, including:Incentivize companies to publish timely, public disclosures on emergent AI misuse trends.Develop voluntary, industry-led reporting frameworks that encourage consistency and trust across the AI ecosystem.Promote international cooperation on AI norms that prioritize consumer safety, transparency, and ethical development.Support research that identifies best practices for real-time AI risk monitoring and information sharing.“Voluntary threat reporting is one of the clearest indicators of whether an AI company is prioritizing ethics and consumer safety,” said Courtney Manning, Director of ASP’s AI Imperative 2030. “Our findings show that while American companies are transparently exploring and mitigating AI’s potential risks, Chinese firms either pay lip service through flimsy ‘reports’ that don’t identify risks — or simply ignore threat reporting altogether. That gap has major implications for global AI governance, competition, and safety.”As AI continues to advance rapidly and reshape global economic and security landscapes, ASP emphasizes the need for strong transparency practices to safeguard consumers, reinforce global norms, as well as ensure responsible development across the AI sector.The full report is available at ai.americansecurityproject.org/research/ai-threat-reporting-practices-us-chinaContact:Tais DavisCoordinator, External Relations and DevelopmentAmerican Security Project202-347-3115tdavis@americansecurityproject.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.