Frankfurt Digital Finance 2026 / Europe’s Financial Hub at the Crossroads of Capital Flows and Future Technologies

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 11 and 12, 2026, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will once again become a meeting point for the future of Europe’s financial industry. At the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten, the Frankfurt Digital Finance conference will gather around 1,500 decision-makers from across the financial ecosystem – including banks, fintechs, technology companies, investors, supervisory authorities, policymakers, academia and research institutions. The conference will focus on how Europe can strengthen its digital and monetary sovereignty while safeguarding its innovative capacity and global competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, fragmented capital markets and competing regulatory approaches worldwide, Europe’s role within the international financial system is increasingly coming into focus.“Europe is facing a strategic moment. Digital and monetary sovereignty are no longer abstract concepts; they have become issues of security policy,” said Corinna Egerer, co-founder of Frankfurt Digital Finance. “Frankfurt Digital Finance provides a platform where the established financial sector, the fintech ecosystem, regulators and policymakers work jointly on solutions, spanning regulation, technology and the financing of transformation.”The close timing of Frankfurt Digital Finance (February 11–12, 2026) and the Munich Security Conference (February 13–15, 2026) underscores the growing intersection between financial and security policy. The Netherlands, one of Europe’s leading financial innovation and fintech hubs, will serve as Partner Country for the 2026 edition, underscoring the conference’s strong European interconnectedness. At the same time, Frankfurt Digital Finance positions itself as an international platform for exchange between Europe and leading financial and innovation centers worldwide. Those who set standards today for digital currencies, blockchain, tokenization and regulation are not only shaping markets, but also geopolitical dependencies.Key Themes: Sovereignty, Technology and Regulation in FocusUnder this year’s motto, “EUROPE, SEIZE THE MOMENT!”, the conference will explore the issues that will strengthen Europe’s financial center in the years ahead. The Frankfurt Digital Finance agenda addresses not only European but also global questions related to financial stability, innovation and regulation with the aim to build global bridges.More than 50 sessions, keynotes and panels will focus on topics including:• Digital money (mobile payments, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, commercial bank money tokens) and digital assets• European capital markets integration and IPO frameworks• Generative AI and quantum technologies• Open Finance and SME banking• Regulation and supervision (including MiCAR, DORA and FiDA)• Financing growth, innovation and sustainable transformationThe first day will examine the (geo)political, macroeconomic, technological and regulatory frameworks reshaping Europe’s financial markets – from the role of the ECB and European capital markets integration to questions of resilience and security.High-Level Speakers from Across Europe• Stéphane Boujnah (CEO, Euronext)• Piero Cipollone (Member of the Executive Board, ECB)• Martina Weimert (CEO, European Payments Initiative)• Prof. Filippo Annunziata (Bocconi University & European Banking Institute)• Eddy Henning (Member of the Management Board, ING Germany)• Tuomas Toivonen (Co-Founder & CEO, Holvi)• Prof. Dr. Fritzi Köhler-Geib (Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Bundesbank)• Niclas Storz (Co-Founder & CEO, Tidely)• Marcus Mosen (CEO, N26)• Simon Seiter (AllUnity – EURAU)• Christopher Schmitz (Partner, EY)• Jürgen Lademann (Partner, Deloitte)Additional speakers will be announced in January.European Fintech Day: An International Stage for Startups, Scale-ups and InvestorsThe second conference day will be dedicated to the European Fintech Day – an international stage for startups and scale-ups from leading fintech hubs, bringing them together with established financial institutions, venture capital investors and co-innovation partners. European Fintech Day is supported by international fintech associations and industry initiatives that foster exchange between European and global ecosystems.Formats currently in preparation include:• A pitch session in which selected fintechs present their business models to a high-level professional audience• Masterclasses and fireside chats with founders and venture capital investors• Panels on financing growth companies and collaboration with established financial institutions• A discussion featuring representatives from leading international financial centers• A “Future of Finance Corporate Challenge,” in which young banking professionals develop and present entrepreneurial AI projectsEuropean Fintech Day highlights where new business models are emerging across Europe and how cooperation between established players and young companies can unlock tangible growth opportunities.Key Facts• Date: February 11–12, 2026• Venue: Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten, Frankfurt am Main, Germany• Conference language: English• Further information and registration: www.frankfurt-digital-finance.de About Frankfurt Digital FinanceFounded in 2020, Frankfurt Digital Finance has established itself as one of Europe’s leading platforms for the financial industry. The conference connects tradition with innovation and brings together a broad range of stakeholders – from startups and established banks to investors. Its mission is to actively support the digital transformation of the industry while developing a sustainable vision for the future of Europe’s financial sector. Through inspiring keynotes, practice-oriented workshops and diverse networking opportunities, the conference fosters dialogue across industries and borders.

