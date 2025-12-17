The Leaves Legacy Project Launches Founders Circle to Help Shape the Future of Family Heritage

Leaves Founders Circle Leaves.us Family Heritage Hub

Invitation-Only Community Brings Together Early Believers to Guide the World’s First Family Heritage Hub™

This isn’t a beta program, it’s a founding community. We’re looking for people who believe that stories matter and who want to help ensure they’re not lost to time.” — Michael O'Donnell, Founder & CEO

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaves Family Heritage Hub™, creator of the Times of My Life® Virtual Biographer®, today announced the formation of the Leaves Founders Circle, an invitation-only community limited to 100 founding members who will help shape the future of how families preserve stories, voices, and legacy across generations.

The Founders Circle was created to ensure that the Leaves platform is guided not only by technology, but by real families, lived experience, and human values. Members of the Circle will receive early access to new applications within the Family Heritage Hub™, provide feedback on emerging features, and be permanently recognized as founding contributors to the platform.

“For too long, family heritage has been reduced to names, dates, and charts,” said Michael O’Donnell, Founder of Leaves. “Leaves exists to preserve the voices, stories, and meaning behind a life. The Founders Circle ensures that this mission is shaped by people who genuinely care about legacy—not just software.”

The Leaves Legacy Project is redefining family heritage. The Family Heritage Hub™ is a private, secure digital environment designed to help families capture and preserve life stories in multiple forms—including written narratives, spoken stories in one’s own voice, timelines, maps, and personal records.

The platform’s first application, Times of My Life®, allows users to capture their life stories through guided interview-style prompts using a Virtual Biographer®. Additional applications—including voice preservation, life maps, timelines, document archives, and legacy letters—are currently in beta testing.

The Founders Circle exists to guide the evolution of this ecosystem and ensure it remains deeply human, accessible, and meaningful. It is intentionally designed to be small and selective. Membership is limited to 100 people worldwide. Founding status is never sold and never repeated. Once filled, the Circle closes permanently. Founding Members receive free lifetime access to the Leaves Family Heritage Hub™, early access to new tools, and permanent recognition as part of the platform’s founding history.

“This isn’t a beta program,” O’Donnell added. “It’s a founding community. We’re looking for people who believe that stories matter and who want to help ensure they’re not lost to time.”

The Founders Circle is especially suited for:

* Baby Boomers interested in preserving their life stories.

* Family Historians and genealogists focused on stories and context.

* Parents and Grandparents thinking about legacy.

* Veterans, caregivers, educators, and faith leaders.

* Anyone who believes that biography can continue beyond biology.

There are no technical requirements, and participation expectations are flexible. Those interested in learning more or applying to the Leaves Founders Circle can visit: https://leaves.us/founders-circle/. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis until the Circle reaches capacity.

About the Leaves® Legacy Project

The Leaves Legacy Project is a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to helping families worldwide to preserve their collective legacy — and securely share it across generations. Built on a unified platform of storytelling, voice preservation, relationship mapping, timelines, and digital archiving, the Leaves Family Heritage Hub gives families a private digital home for the stories, voices, and artifacts that define who they are and what they pass on.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.