Displayit Empowers Brands at Outdoor Events With Flag and Tent Solutions Tapping 2025’s Experiential Marketing Surge

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displayit, a leading provider of portable trade show displays and large format event graphics, is helping brands expand their presence beyond the exhibit hall with a growing lineup of outdoor flags, branded tents, and banner solutions designed for today’s experiential marketing landscape.As in-person events continue their strong comeback in 2025, brands are increasingly turning to hybrid indoor and outdoor activations to capture attention, manage crowd flow, and extend engagement outside traditional booth footprints. Outdoor brand experiences, pop up activations, and exterior wayfinding are becoming essential components of modern event strategy.According to recent trade show and event industry data, live events have returned with significant year over year growth, prompting exhibitors to invest more heavily in flexible, high visibility display solutions that perform across multiple environments. Industry coverage from Wave CNC highlights how the resurgence of trade shows is driving demand for portable, fast deploy branding tools that help exhibitors stay agile in dynamic event settings.“Brands are no longer thinking only about what happens inside the exhibit hall,” said Jen Smithson, VP of Marketing & Websites at Displayit. “Outdoor spaces have become powerful extensions of the brand experience. Our flags, tents, and banners give exhibitors the ability to stay visible, guide traffic, and create branded moments wherever attendees gather.”Displayit’s outdoor solutions are designed for versatility and durability, making them ideal for festivals, outdoor expos, sponsor activations, registration areas, demo zones, and overflow spaces adjacent to main exhibit halls. Lightweight construction and quick setup allow teams to deploy professional branding with minimal labor while maintaining consistency with their indoor displays.Event industry analysis from Skift Meetings notes that experiential marketing in 2025 is increasingly focused on flexibility, visibility, and attendee driven engagement. Outdoor activations play a critical role in this shift by allowing brands to meet audiences where they naturally congregate, rather than relying solely on booth traffic inside the venue.“Outdoor branding gives exhibitors a way to stay present even when attendees are between sessions, outside the hall, or moving through shared spaces,” Smithson added. “Flags and tents create height, motion, and wayfinding that static signage cannot match.”By combining outdoor branding tents, event flags, and banners with portable indoor displays, Displayit helps brands create cohesive experiences that move seamlessly from inside to outside the venue. These solutions support a wide range of goals, from increasing visibility and sponsorship recognition to hosting informal meetings and interactive brand activations.About DisplayitDisplayit is a premier provider of trade show displays, event graphics, and branded environments for exhibitors across the United States. Specializing in portable displays, backdrops, banner stands, outdoor flags, and branded tents, Displayit helps brands show up polished, prepared, and confident at every event. Known for quality craftsmanship and responsive customer support, Displayit delivers display solutions built to perform wherever brands activate.

