Mbombo Gala Night Celebrates Business Excellence and Philanthropy in Ottawa

Leaders and changemakers attend the Mbombo Business & Philanthropy Awards Gala Night in Ottawa.

Leaders, nonprofits and innovators gathered in Ottawa to celebrate excellence and award a $100,000 grand prize for community impact.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mbombo Business & Philanthropy Awards Gala Night was held on Sunday evening at the historic Fairmont Château Laurier, bringing together business leaders, philanthropists, nonprofit organizations, public officials, and community changemakers for an elegant and purpose-driven celebration of impact, leadership, and global solidarity.

Hosted by Mbombo Investment Group, the Gala welcomed 100 distinguished guests and celebrated organizations and individuals whose work inspires pride and admiration for their impact in business, humanitarian service, and community development.

The evening featured a carefully curated program that included a welcome reception, live entertainment, nonprofit and business showcases, an awards ceremony, and a formal dinner. Several nonprofit organizations were invited to showcase their work, allowing guests to engage directly with initiatives addressing critical issues such as food security, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and sustainable development.

A defining highlight of the evening was the presentation of the $100,000 Grand Prize Award, granted to Groupe d’Action pour le Développement et la Fraternité, led by Christian Mbengela. The jury, composed of industry experts and community leaders, recognized the organization for its innovative and impactful approach to food security in Canada, including the acquisition of a company emerging from bankruptcy and the development of five agricultural greenhouses in the heart of Montreal. This initiative is aimed at strengthening local food systems, feeding vulnerable communities, and advancing a long-term vision of zero hunger for all in Canada.

The award will directly support increased productivity and the expansion of the organization’s mission.

Additional honors were presented throughout the evening, including the Humanitarian Impact Award, recognizing individuals whose lifelong dedication to service has transformed the lives of thousands. Award recipients were celebrated not only for measurable results but also for their compassion, integrity, and commitment to humanity.

The Mbombo Gala Night emphasized collaboration between the private sector, nonprofit organizations, and public institutions, reinforcing the belief that sustainable impact is achieved through partnership, investment, and shared responsibility. Guests included executives, entrepreneurs, academics, diplomats, nonprofit leaders, artists, and elected officials, reflecting the diversity and strength of the community united by this event.

Live musical performances, refined décor in elegant gold, white, and cream tones, and the historic setting of the Château Laurier contributed to an atmosphere of excellence and inspiration. The program concluded with networking and conversations that laid the groundwork for future collaborations, investments, and philanthropic initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Louison Mbombo, Founder of Mbombo Investment Group, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to connect business, philanthropy, and global development, inspiring confidence in our shared goals.

“This gala is not just a celebration - it is a commitment. A commitment to invest in people, to support organizations doing real work on the ground, and to build a future where success is measured by impact.”

The Mbombo Gala Night marked a milestone in Mbombo Investment Group’s efforts to support community-led solutions and set the stage for expanding initiatives and transformative projects in the coming year.

For more information about Mbombo Investment Group and future initiatives, please contact the organizing committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.