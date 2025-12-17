Manhattan Screenplay Writer David Ezell Receives Top Award at Austin Cineverse Film Festival

David Ezell Won Best Overall Writer at Austin Film Competition Winner's Crest for Austin Cineverse Awards The Poster for Occam's Beard

Screenwriter David Ezell wins Best Writer (Overall) at Austin Cineverse, following multiple NYC festival honors for his psychological thriller Occam’s Beard.

Every time I win an award, I think of all the times I did not—and that makes me appreciate it even more.” — David Ezell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York–based writer and actor David Ezell has received the Best Writer (Overall) award at the Austin Cineverse Film Festival for his screenplay Occam’s Beard, recognizing the festival’s highest writing honor across all categories.The Austin Cineverse award follows additional screenplay recognition from New York–based festivals. Occam’s Beard previously won Best Short Screenplay at the Big Apple Film Festival and received an Honorable Mention from The Macoproject Film Festival for its 2025 competition. Together, the honors reflect growing recognition for Ezell’s character-driven and psychologically focused writing.Set in Manhattan, Occam’s Beard explores themes of identity, perception, and trust through the intersecting worlds of acting and psychiatric care. The screenplay draws on Ezell’s professional background as both a licensed psychotherapist and a working actor, grounding the story in psychological realism and intimate human dynamics.In addition to a feature-length adaptation currently in development, Ezell has been approached by an Off-Broadway producer about developing a stage version of Occam’s Beard, with a first reading tentatively planned at 59E59 Theaters in fall 2026.About David EzellDavid Ezell is a New York–based writer, actor, and licensed psychotherapist. His work focuses on psychologically complex characters and actor-centered narratives. Occam’s Beard is his most recent screenplay.

