Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,226 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Screenplay Writer David Ezell Receives Top Award at Austin Cineverse Film Festival

David Ezell Won Best Overall Writer at Austin Film Competition

David Ezell Won Best Overall Writer at Austin Film Competition

Winner's Crest for Austin Cineverse Awards

Winner's Crest for Austin Cineverse Awards

This is the movie poster

The Poster for Occam's Beard

Screenwriter David Ezell wins Best Writer (Overall) at Austin Cineverse, following multiple NYC festival honors for his psychological thriller Occam’s Beard.

Every time I win an award, I think of all the times I did not—and that makes me appreciate it even more.”
— David Ezell
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York–based writer and actor David Ezell has received the Best Writer (Overall) award at the Austin Cineverse Film Festival for his screenplay Occam’s Beard, recognizing the festival’s highest writing honor across all categories.

The Austin Cineverse award follows additional screenplay recognition from New York–based festivals. Occam’s Beard previously won Best Short Screenplay at the Big Apple Film Festival and received an Honorable Mention from The Macoproject Film Festival for its 2025 competition. Together, the honors reflect growing recognition for Ezell’s character-driven and psychologically focused writing.

Set in Manhattan, Occam’s Beard explores themes of identity, perception, and trust through the intersecting worlds of acting and psychiatric care. The screenplay draws on Ezell’s professional background as both a licensed psychotherapist and a working actor, grounding the story in psychological realism and intimate human dynamics.

In addition to a feature-length adaptation currently in development, Ezell has been approached by an Off-Broadway producer about developing a stage version of Occam’s Beard, with a first reading tentatively planned at 59E59 Theaters in fall 2026.

About David Ezell
David Ezell is a New York–based writer, actor, and licensed psychotherapist. His work focuses on psychologically complex characters and actor-centered narratives. Occam’s Beard is his most recent screenplay.

David Ezell
Camelback Films
+1 347-302-2585
Info@CamelbackFilms.nyc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manhattan Screenplay Writer David Ezell Receives Top Award at Austin Cineverse Film Festival

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.