PG Exhibits Announces Limited Time Offer on New Exhibit Manufacturing for 2026 Projects

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PG Exhibits + Environments, a national leader in custom trade show exhibits and branded environments, has announced a limited time offer of 10 percent off all new exhibit manufacturing projects booked before December 31, 2025. The promotion applies to any newly contracted exhibit scheduled for fabrication, with build and show dates eligible to take place in 2026.This limited time savings applies exclusively to new custom or rental exhibit production. Existing projects, redesigns, or previously contracted builds are not eligible. The company is placing clear emphasis on this requirement to ensure transparency as brands plan upcoming exhibits.“We introduced this offer to help exhibitors move into the new year with confidence,” said Jen Smithson, Vice President of Marketing and Websites at PG Exhibits. “A lot of organizations are already planning for major 2026 shows. This incentive gives them a cost effective way to start the design and fabrication process while reserving valuable production space on our schedule. It is important to note that the discount applies only to new custom or rental exhibit production, and our team will guide clients through exactly what qualifies.”Clients can take advantage of the promotion by contacting their PG Exhibits Account Executive, submitting a project request form , or emailing sales@pgexhibits.com with code NEW10. All eligible projects must be contracted no later than December 31, 2025.PG Exhibits will continue sharing industry insights, expert recommendations, and exclusive offers throughout the year as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting exhibitors with high quality, strategic trade show solutions.

