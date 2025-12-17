Displayit’s Portable Trade Show Displays Are Powering the Post-Pandemic Comeback in Exhibiting

Displayit offers a wide selection of cohesive, functional, and easy-to-use portable displays.

Displayit reports rising demand for lightweight, fast-deploy trade show displays as live events rebound, driven by exhibitor focus on agility and impact.

Portable displays let companies move faster, travel lighter, and still deliver the wow factor that visitors expect.” — Jen Smithson, VP, Marketing & Websites

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displayit, a leading provider of portable and custom branded trade show exhibits, announced today that demand for lightweight, fast-deploy displays is surging as the trade show industry continues its post-pandemic rebound. According to 2025 data from Wave CNC , live events have returned with strong year-over-year growth, with exhibitors prioritizing high-impact visual solutions that travel easily and set up quickly.As brands return to the show floor, Displayit’s portable trade show displays are helping marketing teams take advantage of renewed foot traffic without the logistical barriers of complex exhibit systems. From fabric backwalls to banner stands and outdoor-ready signage, the company’s portable solutions offer professional presentation quality with maximum agility.“Exhibitors want to show up strong, especially now that live events are fully back,” said Jen Smithson, VP of Marketing & Websites at Displayit. “Portable displays let companies move faster, travel lighter, and still deliver the wow factor that visitors expect. Our goal has always been to make exhibiting simple, and the return of the industry has made that more important than ever.”Industry predictions show that hybrid expectations will continue to influence booth design in 2025 and beyond. Exhibitors are blending physical presence with digital content, QR-driven engagement, and modular storytelling zones. Portable displays naturally support this shift, giving teams the flexibility to scale up or down, refresh graphics quickly, or adapt layouts based on audience needs.A recent article by MOO on 2026 trade show trends notes that brands are focusing heavily on sustainability and impact. Displayit’s portable line directly supports these priorities by using reusable hardware, lightweight materials, and graphics that can be updated without replacing entire systems.Displayit has seen increased demand across industries including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, education, and nonprofits. Many clients cite a need for reliable displays that can ship quickly, fit smaller booth footprints, and allow for last-minute show additions.“Our customers want dependable solutions that do not require big crews or long build-outs,” Smithson added. “Whether they are attending ten shows a year or two, portable displays allow them to walk into any venue confident that setup will be smooth and the booth will look great.”As the trade show industry enters a new era of growth, Displayit plans to expand its portable and quick-ship product offerings to meet continued demand. This includes new backlit options, updated banner stand solutions, and more accessories designed for streamlined event execution.About DisplayitDisplayit is a premier provider of trade show displays, portable exhibits, custom backlit environments, and branded spaces for exhibitors across the United States. Known for fast turnaround, industry expertise, and customer-first service, Displayit delivers ready-to-exhibit solutions including printing, hardware, design assistance, and white label services. The company helps brands show up polished and prepared at every event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.