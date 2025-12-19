Royalty of the Ring Show Teaser Surpasses 15,000 Views from Boxing Fans

Royalty of the Ring TV Show

Royalty of the Ring, a boxing and combat sports-themed TV program’s sizzle reel recently surpassed 15,000 video views

Boxing and sports fans nationwide and across the world are tuning in, watching, sharing and talking about Royalty of the Ring. To us, there is no better indicator of this show’s demand.” — Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer of Royalty of the Ring

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalty of the Ring (ROTR) , a boxing and combat sports-themed TV program combining the allure of Hollywood with a tournament-style elimination competition, recently announced that its’ sizzle reel and trailer recently surpassed 15,000 video views on fan-favorite streaming video channel, YouTube.With nearly total 150 watch hours and a high average watch time, this sizzle reel has recently exploded in popularity online, leading Tracey Salton-Jones Productions, the entertainment company behind Royalty of the Ring, to put into overdrive efforts to get the show picked up by network, cable or streaming services.Tracey Salton-Jones Productions is also currently in talks with several celebrities to appear on the show, increasing the star power and feature the biggest names in boxing on the set of Royalty of the Ring."The fans have spoken," stated Tracey Salton-Jones, Executive Producer of Royalty of the Ring and Founder of Tracey Salton-Jones Productions, the entertainment company behind Royalty of the Ring. "Boxing and sports fans nationwide and across the world are tuning in, watching, sharing and talking about Royalty of the Ring. To us, there is no better indicator of this show’s demand."About Royalty of the RingRoyalty of the Ring is a boxing and combat sports-themed TV program combining the allure of Hollywood with a tournament-style elimination competition. Royalty of the Ring will include segments on the history of various community boxing gyms, feature a special ring walk competition , showcase male and female fighters of various weight classes and age groups, and include various other segments, such as ring card holders/models’ backstories; fan interactive components, music and fashion. Royalty of the Ring promises nonstop action of boxing and various combat sports combined with the drama of intense reality television. Behind the camera, Royalty of the Ring seeks to provide healing for many causes and for people from all walks of life inside and outside of the ring. To view the Royalty of the Ring sizzle reel, please click here . For editorial inquiries, please contact Tracey Salton-Jones.

Royalty of the Ring® Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.