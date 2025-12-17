Volarex by Sky-Tiles® and DeepBlue Studios Shortlisted for 2026 Crystal Cabin Award in Cabin Technologies Category

Latitude Interiors Group’s Volarex by Sky-Tiles®, a SkyPaxxx Interiors innovation, & DeepBlue Studios is shortlisted for the 2026 Crystal Cabin Awards.

Being shortlisted for the Crystal Cabin Awards is a meaningful recognition of the innovation behind Volarex and the vision that drove its development” — Rick Lockhart, CEO Latitude Interiors Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative cabin carpet technology recognized among aviation’s most prestigious honorsVolarex by Sky-Tiles® , developed in collaboration with DeepBlue Studios, has been officially shortlisted for the 2026 Crystal Cabin Awards in the Cabin Technologies category — one of the aviation industry’s most respected recognitions for innovation, design, and passenger experience. Sky-Tilesis a product of SkyPaxxx Interiors Repairs, now part of the newly formed Latitude Interiors Group following its merger with Latitude Aero earlier this year.The Crystal Cabin Awards finalists will be announced in February 2026, with winners revealed on April 16, 2026, during the awards ceremony held in conjunction with Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany.The shortlisting places Volarex among a select group of global innovators shaping the future of aircraft interiors through advanced materials, intelligent design, and forward-thinking cabin solutions.Redefining Cabin Surfaces Through Innovation and DesignVolarex by Sky-Tilesrepresents a new approach to aircraft interior carpet — merging cutting-edge material science, aesthetic flexibility, and operational practicality to meet the evolving demands of modern aircraft cabins.Developed in partnership with DeepBlue Studios, Volarex was designed with a clear focus on:-Enhancing the passenger experience-Supporting airline branding and customization-Addressing weight, durability, and maintainability considerations critical to operators and OEMsExecutive Perspectives“Being shortlisted for the Crystal Cabin Awards is a meaningful recognition of the innovation behind Volarex and the vision that drove its development,” said Rick Lockhart CEO of Latitude Interiors Group. “Our goal with Volarex was to rethink how cabin surfaces can perform, adapt, and elevate the aircraft interior experience — and this acknowledgment reinforces that direction.”“We loved the Sky-tiles product because it’s a new and innovative approach to an old problem, The Volarex concept was the result of using design to explore and exploit its transformative potential,” said Anthony Harcup, Founder & CEO at DeepBlue Studios. “Carpet has always been one of the most overlooked parts of the cabin. Volarex turns it into endlessly flexible branding and passenger-experience real estate, in a way that’s cost-effective, low risk, and scalable across any aircraft. That combination is incredibly rare, and it’s why this project has been such an honor to be part of”, he further added.Industry Recognition at the Highest LevelPresented annually, the Crystal Cabin Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across aircraft interior concepts, technologies, and passenger experience advancements. Being shortlisted in the Cabin Technologies category underscores Volarex’s relevance and impact within the global aviation interiors community.Looking Ahead to AIX 2026With anticipation building toward the finalist announcement in February and the awards ceremony in April, Volarex by Sky-Tileswill continue engaging industry stakeholders ahead of AIX 2026, where the world’s leading aircraft interiors innovators gather.About Sky-Tiles- a Latitude Interiors Group ProductSky-Tilesspecializes in innovative aircraft interior surface solutions designed to elevate cabin aesthetics while meeting the technical and operational demands of the aviation industry. Sky-tilesis a modular aircraft flooring product and brand of Latitude Interiors Group, delivering patented surged-edge-free tile technology that simplifies installation, reduces maintenance, and expands cabin design possibilities across global fleets. Latitude Interiors Group combines the expertise of Latitude Aero and SkyPaxxx Interior Repairs to deliver comprehensive cabin interior solutions for airlines, MROs, and lessors worldwide.About DeepBlue StudiosDeepBlue Studios is an award-winning aviation design and innovation studio focused on creating next-generation aircraft interiors through human-centered design and advanced technologies. The DeepBlue team has been working together for decades, delivering iconic transport interiors for the likes of Etihad, American Airlines, JetBlue, Safran, Adient Aerospace, and countless others. As such we believe every customer project is a design classic in progress. Established as an independent entity in 2024 in response to an evolving marketplace, DeepBlue is home to a global, agile, flexible, and world-renowned team of designers, engineers and visionaries.

