RedCoin Launches TaoNex Bittensor TAO Treasury and 道能科技 (TaoNex Technologies) in Taiwan

TaoNex, our dedicated Bittensor TAO Treasury built for long duration compounding and disciplined execution.

RedCoin Capital evolves RedCoin Reserve into TaoNex, a closed end Bittensor TAO treasury, and launches 道能科技 in Taiwan to expand APAC execution and energy R&D

TaoNex is our long-term mission to back decentralized AI infrastructure. We compound TAO by underwriting subnets with disciplined execution and risk controls, cycle after cycle.” — Johnny Lu Yang Lee, CEO, RedCoin Capital LLC

CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedCoin Capital LLC is announcing the evolution of RedCoin Reserve into TaoNex, a dedicated Bittensor (TAO) Treasury built to accumulate and compound TAO as a long-duration position in decentralized AI infrastructure. TaoNex operates as a closed-end, proprietary balance sheet, engineered for systematic treasury execution rather than short-horizon trading. In support of this expansion, RedCoin Capital is establishing 道能科技 (TaoNex Technologies) in Taiwan as a Taiwan-based investment firm that holds TAO on its own balance sheet and functions as an APAC operating extension of the U.S. TaoNex treasury, aligned with the governance, risk standards, and operating discipline of RedCoin Capital LLC. 道能科技 remains proprietary and closed-ended and does not provide virtual-asset services or any customer-facing crypto service.

Bittensor is a decentralized, perpetual, and borderless network where contributors, regardless of geopolitical and economic backgrounds, can compete to produce practical machine intelligence, with the protocol programmatically rewarding measurable contributions through TAO emissions. Rather than treating “AI” as a narrative, Bittensor structures it as an open marketplace: subnets define tasks, miners generate outputs, validators evaluate performance, and incentives route rewards toward what the network deems most useful over time. This architecture anchors the TaoNex thesis: when contribution is measurable, and incentives are explicit, the network becomes a continuous discovery engine that consistently reprices where value is truly being created and rewards disciplined operators who compound through deliberate participation, rigorous selection, and precision execution.

TAO’s token design supports a long-duration thesis, but Bittensor’s fundamental unit of progress is its subnets, best understood as AI startups with their own objective functions, distribution curves, and execution risks, continuously stress-tested in an on-chain market. Several leading subnets now compete in the same problem spaces as top private AI labs, reaching ChatGPT- or DeepSeek-class outcomes on specific tasks, with progress priced and benchmarked on-chain through measurable outputs, validator scoring, and incentive-weighted demand. Mirroring Bitcoin, TAO is capped at 21 million, and emissions decline through halving milestones, raising the premium on operational excellence as the ecosystem matures. For TaoNex, this is a treasury mandate built to perform through changing issuance regimes and evolving subnet economics, not a headline trade. Dynamic TAO (dTAO) makes subnet-level selection even more decisive by introducing market pricing and liquidity constraints at the subnet-token level, so outcomes depend on relative demand, depth, and execution quality, rather than passive exposure.

TaoNex’s operating edge, shared by 道能科技, is expressed through the RBC-6S Index, a proprietary, rules-based framework for subnet exposure designed to capture Bittensor’s opportunity set while managing the risks that most often break treasury strategies in practice. Rather than chasing the highest advertised yields, RBC-6S is built to underwrite durability: survivability across cycles, liquidity realism, incentive sustainability, and concentration discipline as network conditions evolve. The index is actively monitored and calibrated as subnet performance and market structure shift, to sustain compounding across complete cycles. Historically, the RBC-6S framework produced approximately 80%–130% annualized yield pre-halving through a combination of network emissions and subnet-level positioning. Following the network’s tighter issuance environment, TaoNex’s observed operating range has reset to approximately 40%–75% annualized yield post-halving, reflecting reduced emissions and a higher premium on precision in selection, sizing, and liquidity-aware execution. These figures are internal, historical operating ranges provided for context, not forward guidance; actual outcomes can vary materially due to subnet dynamics, liquidity conditions, and protocol changes. The strategic point remains consistent: TaoNex is designed to keep compounding as the network evolves, because the work is done at the level where incentives and market structure truly operate.

Beyond treasury operations, 道能科技 is also advancing R&D in Taiwan focused on the tokenization of energy. This initiative is being developed as a complementary pillar to TaoNex’s core mission: applying infrastructure-grade thinking to emerging digital systems. By exploring how energy production, settlement, and provenance can be represented with tokenized rails, 道能科技 aims to contribute to practical, real-economy integrations that can improve transparency, efficiency, and alignment between capital and productive output.

Together, TaoNex in the U.S. and 道能科技 in Taiwan represent one treasury mandate expressed across two operating bases: built to treat Bittensor as infrastructure, manage it with discipline, and compound exposure through systematic participation in a network that is actively pricing real contribution.

TaoNex Explained: Our Bittensor TAO Treasury, Subnets as AI Startups, dTAO, and the RBC-6S Index

