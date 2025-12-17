Sports Talk Florida Exclusive: Amir Khan announces full card for Knockout Nigeria night

Former world champion turned promoter Amir Khan and Dr. Ezekiel Adamu have officially teamed up with Detty December, West Africa’s biggest month-long cultural festival, to deliver a historic Heavyweight Double Header set for Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The show will now take place at the Detty December Festival Grounds in Lagos and forms part of the official Detty December lineup and will be shown live on DAZN

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former world champion turned promoter Amir Khan and Dr. Ezekiel Adamu have officially teamed up with Detty December, West Africa’s biggest month-long cultural festival, to deliver a historic Heavyweight Double Header set for Sunday, December 21, 2025. The show will now take place at the Detty December Festival Grounds in Lagos and forms part of the official Detty December lineup, joining a star-studded calendar that features Gunna, Busta Rhymes, and some of the season’s most anticipated concerts, carnivals, and parties. This electrifying night of boxing, broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, will showcase Nigeria’s finest talents and mark a landmark moment for African boxing.●Former two-weight world champion Lawrence Okolie’s first professional fight in Africa. He collides with Ghanaian powerhouse Ebenezer Tetteh in a heavyweight headline attraction.● Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka returns to action against seasoned German contender Patrick “Big Patrick” Korte in a ten-round showdown.● UK fan favorite Elvis Ahorgah takes on Harley Benn, son of boxing legend Nigel Benn and brother of Conor Benn, in a compelling clash of styles at 168lbs.CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, said of the fight:“This card is here to make a statement. Africa is ready to host the biggest nights in world boxing, and Chaos In The Ring II is Proof.”Former World Champion turned promoter, Amir Khan, said:“I’ve fought all over the world, but this Lagos card is special. Okolie headlining Africa for the first time, Tony Yoka bringing heavyweight fire, Harley Benn stepping up to the big stage, and Detty December behind us - We’re giving fans a night they’ll never forget.”Two-weight world champion and WBC number one heavyweight contender, Lawrence Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs), headlines in his first professional fight on African soil. The 33-year-old, born in London to Nigerian parents, captured the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 with a sixth-round KO of Krzysztof Glowacki and successfully defended it multiple times before picking up the WBC bridgerweight world title on his road to heavyweight.Known for his devastating power, Okolie will look to put on a statement performance fighting for family legacy in Lagos as the number one ranked WBC contender continues his quest to become a three weight world champion in 2026. His opponent, the durable Ghanaian veteran Ebenezer Tetteh (23-3, 20 KOs), who recently went seven gritty rounds with British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte in a brutal slugfest, promises a heavyweight war of attrition.Lawrence Okolie, number one ranked heavyweight contender, said:“Fighting in Lagos means everything to me. This is where my family is from. This is the dream. On 21 December, under the Detty December lights, I’m putting on a show you won’t forget.”In the co-main event, towering heavyweight contender Tony Yoka (14-3, 11 KOs) brings Olympic pedigree and elite size to Lagos as he aims to climb back into world title contention. The 33-year-old French southpaw exploded onto the global stage as a decorated amateur, winning gold in the super-heavyweight division at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, securing France’s first Olympic boxing gold in that weight class.Standing across from him is German veteran Patrick “Big Patrick” Korte (23-5-1, 19 KOs), a seasoned competitor out of Essen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, whose rugged, orthodox style and high knockout percentage have earned him respect across the European heavyweight ranks. Korte has faced a variety of tough opponents and brings veteran grit to this ten-round showdown under the Detty December lights.More Top Level Fights on the NightAdding fireworks to the undercard, super middleweight warrior Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs), the Ghanaian “Soldier” who has become a UK cult hero after his valiant late-notice stand against unbeaten Callum Simpson where he pushed the Barnsley star before a fifth-round stoppage and a gritty points defeat to Tyler Denny earlier this year, faces the rising Harley Benn (9-2, 1 KO). Benn, carrying the weight of boxing royalty as the son of two-division world champion Nigel Benn and brother to Conor Benn, who electrified Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a stunning unanimous decision upset over Chris Eubank Jr in their epic rematch, seeks to forge his own legacy in this clash of styles.Hot prospect Shiloh Defreitas (6-0, 3 KOs), the slick London southpaw with Olympic dreams behind him, puts his unbeaten run on the line against Taye Fajimi (10-0, 4 KOs), a rugged challenger who looms as a dangerous test for the undefeated Defreitas in front of a raucous Lagos crowd.Further action comes in the form of two all-Nigerian six-round clashes, as Basit Adebayo (9-0, 4 KOs) collides with experienced contender Sikiru Shogbesan (23-3-1, 10 KOs), Nigeria’s #1-ranked lightweight, in a bout guaranteed to bring fireworks from the opening bell, while the always-game Isaac Chukwudi (5-3-1, 3 KOs) faces the heavy-handed Raheem Animashaun (18-0, 12 KOs) in a matchup set to ignite the Lagos crowd with local rivalry and relentless action.Finally, in a four-round contest showcasing emerging female talent, Nene Joy Ojo (2-1, 2 KOs)steps into the ring against Sandra Darkwah Boateng (5-0), adding another layer of excitement to an already stacked night of boxing.Chaos In The Ring II will be promoted by Balmoral Group Promotions, AK Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions. Chaos In The Ring II will be promoted by Balmoral Group Promotions, AK Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions. The event will be broadcast worldwide live on DAZN.

