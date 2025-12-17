Black Rhino Companies, Inc. continues to strengthen its leadership foundation

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Rhino Companies, Inc. Appoints Kelli Richards to Advisory Board

Black Rhino Companies, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelli Richards, President & Chief Connections Officer of The All Access Group LLC, to its Advisory Board. Her addition reflects Black Rhino’s continued commitment to building a world-class advisory team to support disciplined growth, strategic clarity, and elite service delivery.

A lifelong Silicon Valley innovator, leader, and visionary, Richards brings more than 25 years of senior-level experience across media, music, and technology innovation. A long-time Apple executive mentored by Steve Jobs, she has worked closely with visionary founders and C-suite leadership teams to help unlock their full potential as organizations scale and evolve.

Richards is widely regarded as a trusted advisor and force multiplier. She supports executive leaders on global growth strategy, key partnerships, and content and consumer initiatives, while leveraging innovation, emerging technologies, and new business models to drive efficiency and accelerate success. Known for both solving complex, high-stakes challenges and proactively helping leaders avoid them, she brings a rare combination of strategic insight and practical execution.

“Kelli’s ability to help leaders see clearly, think expansively, and act decisively is exceptional,” said Frank Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Black Rhino Companies. “Her experience advising high-impact organizations and her talent for aligning people, vision, and strategy will be a powerful asset as we continue to scale with purpose and precision.”

As an Advisory Board member, Richards will provide strategic counsel to Black Rhino’s executive leadership, supporting organizational development, leadership effectiveness, and long-term vision. Her collaborative approach—valued by clients as professional, playful, and consummately practical—aligns seamlessly with Black Rhino’s values of excellence, trust, and accountability.

Said Richards, “I’m honored to join Frank Roberson and the Black Rhino Companies as an advisory board member at a time when the definition of ‘protection’ is rapidly evolving and the need for it has never been greater. For today’s high-profile leaders, family offices, and UHNW individuals, true security extends far beyond physical safety—it includes foresight, discernment, resilience, and trusted partnership – and weaving in modern ancillary solutions like cybersecurity. Black Rhino’s holistic, world-class approach aligns deeply with my life’s work: helping visionary leaders, founders and family offices anticipate and prevent risk, navigate complexity, and move forward with confidence, clarity, and sovereignty. Together, we’re raising the standard for what modern protection truly means.”

Black Rhino Companies, Inc. continues to strengthen its leadership foundation by engaging advisors who bring deep experience, perspective, and integrity. The appointment of Kelli Richards marks another important step in advancing the company’s mission and future growth.

About Black Rhino Companies, Inc.

Black Rhino Companies, Inc is parent company of Black Rhino Group and a leading provider of

comprehensive physical security and protective intelligence solutions designed to safeguard and enhance safety for individuals, organizations, and communities. Leveraging advanced technologies, highly trained personnel, and strategic intelligence services, we deliver tailored security solutions that address the multifaceted challenges of a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

About Black Rhino Group

Black Rhino Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rhino Companies, Inc. and a global executive protection and intelligence firm headquartered in Texas, with capabilities to deploy agents across the globe. Founded by veteran protection expert Frank Roberson, the company specializes in discreet, customized security for corporate leaders, high-net-worth families, public figures, convention centers, luxury hotels, and large-scale events. Services include embedded agents, travel and residential protection, threat intelligence, cybersecurity partnerships, and enterprise safety training. Our promise is clear and unwavering: Your World Protected.

