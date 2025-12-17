Cable Management Market Set for Steady Growth to $59 billion by 2032, led by North America 37% global market share.

cable management market is growing steadily, driven by rising infrastructure projects, data centers, renewable energy installations, strict safety regulations

As digitalization and electrification accelerate, cable management will shift from basic organization to smart, fire-safe, and sustainable solutions, making it a critical component of Infrastructure.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cable management market is experiencing strong growth, valued around $26 billion in 2024, projected to reach $59 billion by 2030-2032, with a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% driven by data centers, IT infrastructure, urbanization, and infrastructure development, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Key drivers include hyperscale computing needs, data demands, and industrial automation, with non-metallic conduits and IT/Telecom sectors leading growth.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cable-management-market United States: Key Industry Developments:-◾ November 2025: Legrand launched an advanced modular cable tray system with integrated AI sensors for real-time overload detection, enhancing data center efficiency amid surging U.S. cloud computing demands.◾ October 2025: Eaton expanded its Bend Radius Control trays for fiber optic networks, reducing installation time by 25% and supporting 5G infrastructure rollouts in urban areas.◾ September 2025: Schneider Electric introduced eco-friendly conduit solutions using recycled plastics, aligning with U.S. green building standards and boosting adoption in commercial construction.Asia Pacific /Japan: Key Industry Developments:-◾ November 2025: Furukawa Electric unveiled smart raceway systems for industrial automation, featuring IoT connectivity to optimize cable routing in smart factories.◾ October 2025: Sumitomo Electric released high-density cable management racks for telecommunications, improving space utilization by 40% in Japan's dense urban 6G testbeds.◾ September 2025: Yazaki Corporation launched flexible tie wraps with flame-retardant nanomaterials, targeting automotive EV production lines amid rising hybrid vehicle manufacturing.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-◾ June 10, 2025: Prysmian Group closed the acquisition of Channell Commercial Corporation for a base purchase price of USD 950 million, marking a major expansion into cable management and connectivity infrastructure solutions. This deal strengthens PryMarket Segmentation Analysis:Cable trays lead the cable management market by product type with a 35.63% share in 2024, valued for their versatility in supporting high cable volumes in data centers and industrial settings. Cable connectors and glands follow, projected to grow at a 10.89% CAGR through 2030 due to demand for secure, high-density connections in renewable energy and hyperscale infrastructure. Other products like conduits, raceways, carriers, lugs, and boxes hold the remaining share, with conduits noted at over 30% in some analyses for protective routing in IT and manufacturing.End-User BreakdownIT and telecommunications dominate end-user segments at 28.61% share in 2024, driven by data center expansion and AI infrastructure needs. Data centers specifically grow fastest at a 10.62% CAGR, fueled by hybrid fiber-power setups in liquid-cooled servers. Construction, manufacturing, energy/utilities, commercial, healthcare, and mining follow, with IT/telecom also cited at over 30% in prior years across reportsPurchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=cable-management-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers:-Rising demand for faster and cost-efficient logistics: E-commerce growth and same-day/next-day delivery expectations are pushing logistics providers to adopt autonomous solutions that reduce delivery time and operating costs.Chronic driver shortages and rising labor costs: A global shortage of truck drivers, along with increasing wages and regulatory driving-hour limits, is accelerating the shift toward autonomous trucks and delivery vehicles.Advancements in autonomous and AI technologies: Rapid progress in AI, machine learning, LiDAR, radar, computer vision, and sensor fusion is improving vehicle safety, navigation accuracy, and reliability.Fuel efficiency and operational optimization: Autonomous systems enable optimized routing, platooning, and smoother driving patterns, leading to lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.Enhanced safety and reduced accident rates: Autonomous freight vehicles minimize human error, improving road safety and lowering insurance and accident-related costs.Regional Insights:-North America commands the largest share of the cable management market, estimated at around 37% in recent assessments, driven by extensive data center expansions, advanced manufacturing sectors, robust IT infrastructure, and stringent safety regulations in the US and Canada.Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from established industrial automation, renewable energy projects, and growing adoption in countries like Germany, the UK, and France, with steady demand from telecommunications and construction amid evolving EU standards.Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Japan, fueled by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, massive infrastructure investments, and surging electronics manufacturing.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cable-management-market Key Players:-Schneider Electric, Eaton, Legrand, ABB, Panduit, and Chatsworth Products (CPI), alongside significant firms such as Atkore, Leviton, HellermannTyton, and Prysmian GroupKey Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Cable Management Market :-Global leader in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric offers innovative cable trays, conduits, and raceways for industrial and building applications, emphasizing IoT integration and sustainability.​Eaton provides reliable cable management solutions like trays and ladders, focusing on power distribution efficiency and safety across commercial, industrial, and data center sectors worldwide.​Legrand specializes in cable management systems including trunking and enclosures, known for durable, smart IoT-enabled products serving residential, commercial, and industrial needs globally.​ABB delivers advanced cable management with trays, conduits, and automation-integrated solutions, prioritizing durability for industrial applications and global electrification projects.​Atkore excels in structured cable support systems like trays and racks, offering robust, customizable products for harsh environments in US and international infrastructure markets.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:-The cable management market is steadily growing due to rising demand from data centers, renewable energy projects, smart buildings, and industrial automation. 