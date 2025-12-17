Wind Blade Market Set to Grow USD 45.2 Billion by 2032, Led by Asia Pacific's 55.6% Market Share

Wind Blade Market

Wind blade market grows as larger, lighter blades boost turbine efficiency, supporting global renewable energy targets and lowering the cost of wind power deployment.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Wind Blade Market reached USD 23.9 billion in 2023, increased to USD 25.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 45.2 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.2% during 2025–2032.Market growth is driven by the rapid expansion of wind energy capacity, increasing investments in renewable power generation, and growing adoption of larger and more efficient wind turbines. Additionally, advancements in blade materials and design, rising focus on offshore wind projects, and supportive government policies for clean energy are further accelerating market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wind-blade-market United States: Key Industry Developments-GE Renewable Energy launched next-generation Haliade-X wind blades featuring advanced aerodynamic design and carbon fiber reinforcement to boost efficiency in offshore wind projects.-Siemens Gamesa inaugurated a new U.S. blade manufacturing facility for producing 107-meter blades tailored to large-scale onshore and offshore wind farms.Asia Pacific / Japan: Key Industry Developments-Kuraray Co., Ltd. unveiled a new Hypalon-coated polyester fabric formulation with improved flexibility for wind blade applications.-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched hybrid carbon-glass blades designed with enhanced fatigue resistance for typhoon-prone coastal wind sites in Japan.-Vestas secured an order for 21 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Japan's 315 MW Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Wind Project, highlighting offshore advancements.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-LM Wind Power – bolstered its offshore wind blade dominance through the 2025 acquisition of key assets from Tecsis, enhancing composite manufacturing capabilities and global production footprint.-Vestas Wind Systems – expanded its blade technology portfolio by acquiring advanced R&D facilities from Enercon in early 2025, focusing on longer, more efficient carbon fiber blades for high-wind sites.-TPI Composites – strengthened North American market position via the strategic purchase of Suzlon's blade division assets in mid-2025, integrating cost-effective production techniques to meet surging U.S. onshore demand.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Material: Glass Fiber Leads with Cost-Effective DominanceGlass fiber holds 62% market share in 2025, favored for its high strength-to-weight ratio, fatigue resistance, and low cost, making it ideal for mass production of durable onshore and offshore blades.Carbon fiber captures 20% share, growing rapidly due to superior stiffness and lightness enabling longer blades for higher energy output, though higher costs limit broader adoption.Others, including hybrids, account for 18% share, offering specialized performance like enhanced corrosion resistance for extreme environments.-By Blade Size: Mid-Range Balances Efficiency and ScaleBlades under 30 meters claim 25% share, suited for smaller onshore turbines in distributed energy projects with easier transport and installation.30-60 meter blades dominate at 50% share, optimizing energy capture for mainstream utility-scale farms via proven aerodynamics and manufacturing scalability.Over 60 meter blades hold 25% share, driven by offshore megaprojects needing maximum sweep area, despite logistics challenges.-By Application: Onshore Retains Volume LeadershipOnshore applications lead with 75% market share, benefiting from mature infrastructure, lower costs, and vast land-based wind resources globally.Offshore takes 25% share, expanding fast with higher wind speeds and capacity factors, fueled by floating turbine innovations in deep waters.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=wind-blade-market Growth Drivers:-Rising global demand for renewable energy sources, driven by climate commitments and the shift from fossil fuels.-Supportive government policies, incentives, and clean energy targets accelerating wind turbine installations.-Technological advancements in blade materials like carbon fiber composites and aerodynamic designs for improved efficiency and durability.-Increasing investments in onshore and offshore wind farms, particularly in fast-growing regions like North America.-Growing electricity needs from population growth, urbanization, and sustainability goals boosting wind power capacity.Regional Insights:-Asia Pacific commands the largest share of the wind blade market at approximately 55.6% in 2025, fueled by aggressive renewable energy expansions in China and India, robust government policies, and surging demand for onshore and offshore wind projects. This dominance stems from rapid industrialization and massive investments in clean energy infrastructure to meet escalating power needs.-Europe follows with around 23% market share, driven by strong offshore wind developments in countries like the UK, Germany, and Denmark, alongside ambitious EU targets for carbon neutrality and mature manufacturing capabilities. The region's focus on advanced composite materials and recycling initiatives further bolsters its position.-North America holds about 18% of the market, with growth propelled by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentives and expanding offshore projects along the East Coast, though it trails due to slower permitting processes compared to Asia.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/wind-blade-market Key Players:Vestas | Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.U. | GE Vernova | LM Wind Power | TPI Composites | Nordex SEKey Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Wind Blade Market:-Vestas Wind Systems A/S reported €18-20 billion in full-year 2025 revenue guidance, with Q3 revenue at €5.3 billion driven by higher turbine deliveries and onshore execution improvements.-Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.U. leads in offshore blade innovations like the SG 14-222 DD turbine with 115-meter blades, contributing to strong market positioning amid global wind growth.-GE Vernova, through LM Wind Power, dominates blade manufacturing with advanced fiberglass designs and partnerships enhancing supply chains for high-output turbines.-LM Wind Power generated significant blade production volumes, holding the largest market share via vertically integrated operations and compatibility with major OEMs like Vestas.-TPI Composites excels in composite blade technologies, supporting diverse onshore and offshore projects with scalable manufacturing for key clients in competitive global markets.Conclusion:The Wind Blade Market is poised for sustained growth driven by global renewable energy targets and offshore wind expansion. Innovations in larger, lighter composite blades will enhance turbine efficiency and reduce costs. Strategic investments in recycling and sustainable materials will solidify wind power's role in the clean energy transition.Related Reports:1. Bio-Based Naphtha Market - expected to reach US$ 3,338.7 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.2. Hydropower Market - expected to reach US$348.2 billion by 2030.

