Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing market is dominated by a mix of global diagnostic leaders and specialized regional players. Companies are focusing on high-accuracy testing kits, rapid point-of-care solutions, and integrated laboratory systems to enhance reliability and meet growing regulatory requirements. Understanding the market dynamics and key players is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and expansion into clinical, hospital, and forensic testing applications.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market?

According to our research, Abbott Laboratories led global sales in 2023 with a 6% market share. The Core Laboratory and Transfusion Medicine Systems division of the company is partially involved in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market, provides advanced laboratory instruments such as the Alinity family, ARCHITECT and Cell-Dyn systems, which facilitate immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology and transfusion serology testing. These systems play a crucial role in diagnosing and screening conditions like cancer, cardiac and metabolic disorders, thyroid dysfunction, infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis) and drug monitoring, as well as providing SARS-CoV-2 serology assays.

How Concentrated Is the Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 44% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on advanced diagnostic technologies, stringent regulatory standards, and the need for high-accuracy, validated testing solutions across clinical, workplace, and forensic settings. Leading vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific dominate through comprehensive toxicology portfolios, strong laboratory networks, and continuous innovation in rapid and high-sensitivity testing platforms, while other key players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies support market growth through specialized analytical systems and robust quality assurance capabilities. As demand for reliable substance detection, workplace safety compliance, and public health monitoring accelerates, consolidation, technology enhancements, and strategic collaborations are expected to further reinforce the dominance of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Abbott Laboratories (6%)

o Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) (5%)

o Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (5%)

o Quest Diagnostics Inc. (5%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (5%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (4%)

o Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (4%)

o Siemens Healthneers (4%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (3%)

o Agilent Technologies Inc. (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech Incorporated, Desert Tox LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Atlas Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bloodoxy, SPINREACT S.A. and InTec Products Incorporated are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Rigaku Analytical Devices, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Hangzhou Realy Tech Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Roche Holding AG, Cansford Laboratories, MIP Discovery, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Randox Laboratories Limited and Alere Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and BioGnost Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Intelligent Bio Solutions Incorporated (INBS), Meridian Bioscience, Randox Laboratories Limited, Psychemedics Corporation, Diagnósticos da América S.A. (DASA), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Beckman Coulter Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Drug testing with mass spec solution is transforming to enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and speed of drug testing processes.

• Example: Roche Holding AG cobas Mass Spec solution (December 2024) assigns unique identities to solution includes the cobas i 601 analyzer and the first Ionify reagent pack.

• This innovation is expected to transform clinical diagnostics by enabling faster and more precise results, ultimately enhancing patient care worldwide.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching next-generation rapid and high-sensitivity testing kits to expand diagnostic capabilities and market reach

• Enhancing research and development investments to improve test accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and meet regulatory standards

• Focusing on point-of-care testing solutions and workplace compliance programs to capture growing segments

• Leveraging digital platforms and AI-driven analytics for real-time monitoring, reporting, and predictive testing insights

