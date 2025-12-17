Soul Diamond Legacy – Volume I: The Crown — A Transformational Collaborative Book Launches Globally on December 17, 2025

The Soul Diamond Legacy Series - Volume 1 - The Crown - Authors The Soul Diamond Legacy Series - Volume 1 - The Crown - Catherine B. Roy LLC The Soul Diamond Legacy Series - Volume 1 - The Crown - Amazon Kindle Bestseller

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Diamond Legacy – Volume I: The Crown , a powerful collaborative book curated and co-authored by visionary leader and publisher Catherine B. Roy , officially launches worldwide today. This landmark publication brings together a global collective of thought leaders, healers, creatives, executives, and visionaries, each contributing a deeply personal chapter on resilience, purpose, conscious leadership, and legacy.Published by Catherine B. Roy LLC, The Crown is the first volume in the Soul Diamond Legacy Series —a body of work devoted to illuminating how pressure, adversity, and lived experience shape the highest expression of human potential. The “Crown” theme represents clarity, higher consciousness, truth, and intuitive leadership. During pre-sales and on its official release day, Soul Diamond Legacy – Volume I: The Crown reached #1 Best Seller and Top New Release status on Amazon Kindle in its categories, affirming the book’s immediate global resonance.A Global Chorus of VoicesSoul Diamond Legacy – Volume I: The Crown features chapters from an extraordinary group of international contributors, including:• Catherine B. Roy – The Birth of The Soul Diamond Legacy• Cat Knott – Uninvented Life: Channeling a New Freedom• Mona Malicevic – The Soul’s Imprint• Sarah Willoughby – Anchored by Intuition, Guided by Heart• Ayana Perkins – The Heart as a Compass• Ivan Sljivar – Reclaiming Power Through Conscious Choice• Olesija Saue – Elevating Your Legacy: Journey to Influence• Tasia Valenza – Give Great Voice• Nina Maglić – Forged in Fire, Born as a Diamond• Ahmed Zayed – The Weight That Made Me• Sabin Karma – You Are the MiracleTogether, these chapters form a multifaceted narrative of transformation—spanning continents, professions, and life paths—united by a shared devotion to conscious evolution and authentic leadership.More Than a Book—A MovementThe Soul Diamond Legacy project is intentionally designed as a collaborative, royalty-free publishing model. Proceeds are reinvested into global visibility, media outreach, and impact-driven promotion for all contributing authors. The book is distributed worldwide through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and major library networks in over 190 countries.Beyond publication, the launch is supported by a multimedia ecosystem that includes The Catherine B. Roy Show podcast special series, live virtual events, and an international book launch celebration—positioning The Crown as both a literary work and a living movement.AvailabilitySoul Diamond Legacy – Volume I: The CrownOfficial Release Date: December 17, 2025Available globally in Kindle, ePub, and print paperback and hardcover formats via major online retailersAbout Catherine B. RoyCatherine B. Roy is a visionary entrepreneur, publisher, best-selling author, and host of The Catherine B. Roy Show. She is the creator of the Soul Diamond Legacy framework and founder of LHM Academia. Her work bridges intuitive leadership, conscious business, and personal transformation, supporting individuals and organizations worldwide to live and lead from their highest alignment.For press inquiries, interviews, review copies, or speaking requests, please contact:📧 office@catherinebroy.com

