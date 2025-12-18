Digital Circular Economy Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Digital Circular Economy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Circular Economy market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders, sustainability-driven enterprises, and innovative startups. Companies are focusing on AI-powered resource optimization, blockchain-based traceability, and circular data platforms to enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainable value chains. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging circular business models, cross-industry collaborations, and digital transformation opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Digital Circular Economy Market?

According to our research, SAP SE led global sales in 2023, with a 3% market share. The Cloud And Software division of the company partially involved in digital circular economy market, provides the cloud services including software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service, as well as offering premium cloud support and also includes the sale or license of software products and support services to customers.

How Concentrated Is the Digital Circular Economy Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the sector’s early-stage maturity, diverse solution landscape, and the presence of numerous specialized providers. Leading vendors such as SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Oracle maintain an edge through enterprise-grade platforms, deep integration capabilities, and established industry relationships, while smaller firms focus on niche circularity, waste-to-value, and resource-optimization solutions. As demand for digital sustainability, resource tracking, and circular value-chain intelligence continues to rise, the market is expected to witness greater consolidation, strategic partnerships, and platform-driven expansion among major players.

Leading companies include:

o SAP SE (3%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (3%)

o Alphabet Inc. (2%)

o Oracle Corporation (2%)

o Capgemini SE (1%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (1%)

o Rubicon Technologies LLC (1%)

o Accenture plc (1%)

o Dassault Systèmes SE (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Flex Ltd., ISB Global Ltd., Generate Capital, PBC, Diversys Software Inc., RecycleSmart Solutions Inc., Rubicon Technologies LLC, SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, GreenMantra Technologies Ltd., Enerkem Inc. and Deep Sky Labs Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Unilever PLC, Oyster Able Co., Ltd., UL LLC, Recykal (Rapidue Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Siemens Advanta Consulting GmbH, SK Ecoplant Co., Ltd., PolyCycl Private Limited, ATRenew Inc., SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Cisco Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Procter & Gamble Company, Building Research Establishment Ltd. (BRE), Reboxed Ltd., Siemens AG, Landbell Group AG, Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Limited, SAP SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systèmes SE and Infineon Technologies AG are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Reconomy Group Ltd., ERVOeco S.R.O., Landbell Group AG, SAP SE and Green Group S.A. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Sinctronics (Flextronics International Tecnologia Ltda), Valopes S.A., Braskem S.A., Eureciclo S.A., EatCloud S.A.S., Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A., Ecocitex SpA, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Capgemini SE and Cybercirujas are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• SaaS solutions for sustainability and compliance is transforming waste-management operations by helping companies avoid fines and penalties while ensuring adherence to environmental and sustainability guidelines.

• Example: Diversys Software Inc. Software as a service (SaaS) (August 2024) assigns unique designed to address critical pain points in waste management.

• This innovative SaaS solution aims to revolutionize the industry by offering unparalleled efficiency, compliance and sustainability.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative digital platforms and AI-driven solutions to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic collaborations and funding to accelerate sustainable technology deployment

• Focusing on data intelligence, blockchain integration, and lifecycle analytics to optimize resource

• Leveraging cloud-based ecosystems and IoT connectivity for scalable, real-time monitoring for scalable risk management

