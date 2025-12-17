Hanyang University and Beijing Sigaole(Xueshuzhi)Launch AI-in-Academia Series, Reframing Future Research Practice

Pusan community discussion on AI in research how innovation might happen for AI practice in research how outer space topics are related to scholars from each field

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence accelerates changes in how knowledge is produced, evaluated, and disseminated, the Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at the Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS), Hanyang University, and Beijing Sigaole Education Group (Xueshuzhi) convened a two-day sequence of joint events examining how AI is transforming academia and research practice across Asia. Bringing together university faculty and students, Qingni Academic users, and education innovators, the series positioned AI not merely as a productivity tool but as a structural force reshaping pedagogy, research norms, and innovation capacity.The program combined an in-person debate at Hanyang University, a community-hosted special lecture at Pusan National University (PNU) GSIS, and an evening Korea–China online live-streaming dialogue aligned with an international special issue on dual sustainability. Across formats, speakers emphasized that responsible AI adoption requires not only new tools but also updated capabilities—especially in how teachers are trained, how research integrity is maintained, and how STEM education is embedded in national innovation systems.Hanyang University Debate: The Future Teachers in the AI EraOn the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2025, Hanyang University’s Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies hosted a debate with Qingni Academic users, innovators, and researchers from Beijing Sigaole Education Group (Xueshuzhi) on the future types of teachers needed in the era of AI for innovative practice. The session explored how teachers’ roles evolve when learners can access advanced AI systems for writing, coding, analysis, and synthesis.Professor Joohan Ryoo highlighted that future teachers will increasingly serve as learning designers and research mentors rather than only content transmitters. He stressed that the most valuable teaching capability will be the ability to structure inquiry, cultivate evidence discipline, and develop students’ critical judgment—so that AI becomes a tool for deeper learning rather than a shortcut that weakens reasoning.Dr. Yiping Song emphasized that AI’s impact on scholarship is already visible in China’s higher education landscape, where researchers and students are rapidly adopting AI tools across literature review, ideation, and drafting workflows. He argued that “AI literacy” must be treated as a rigorous capability set, including transparency, data governance awareness, and methodological accountability, rather than a generic digital skill.Participants raised forward-looking questions about the infrastructure of research itself, including: “If future data must be stored in space stations, how will higher education reshape innovation education and research practice?” Both Professor Ryoo and Dr. Song underscored that this question cannot be answered by focusing solely on universities. They argued that K–12 STEM education must be integrated into national innovation systems, ensuring that early-stage learning develops computational thinking, research habits, ethical reasoning, and resilience, capabilities that later determine whether higher education can sustain credible, globally competitive innovation pipelines.Hanyang University students and faculty also asked what skills and approaches teachers and students must master to prepare for future uncertainty. Discussion centered on inquiry-based pedagogy, project-based learning, AI-assisted research methods with clear disclosure practices, and the ability to translate learning into demonstrable competencies relevant to research and emerging industry needs.Pusan National University GSIS: Special Lecture and AI Ethics DebateIn the morning of Dec. 16, 2025, faculty and students from Hanyang University’s Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies, together with learners and users from Beijing Sigaole Education Group, visited the Graduate School of International Studies at Pusan National University to attend a special lecture hosted by Professor Zeljana Zmire on “AI in Academic Research: Asia’s Exploration in Social Science.”Professor Zmire emphasized that university students must not remain passive observers of technological change. She encouraged students to actively participate in exploring solutions to societal challenges. She urged young scholars to stay open—testing possibilities through rigorous inquiry, iterative critique, and ethical responsibility, rather than limiting themselves to traditional definitions of “valid” research trajectories.Following the lecture, Dr. Yiping Song presented practical observations on how scholars and researchers in China are using AI tools in academic work, and how usage patterns are evolving alongside emerging expectations for transparency and responsible disclosure. His session was followed by a structured debate on AI ethics in research, focusing on how scholars can balance efficiency gains with academic integrity, how to document AI assistance responsibly, and how institutions can establish norms that protect trust while enabling innovation.Professor Joohan Ryoo added that foundational concepts such as “innovation” and “entrepreneurship” may require updating in light of AI applications. He noted that AI-enabled prototyping, rapid knowledge recombination, and shifting labor-market expectations challenge older assumptions about how value is created, validated, and scaled—making it essential for educators and researchers to modernize the conceptual frameworks used to guide teaching, research training, and policy discussion.First Korea–China Live Streaming Dialogue: AI Research to New ProductivityOn the evening of Dec. 16, 2025, Professor Ryoo and Dr. Song hosted the first South Korea-China online live-streaming dialogue under the theme of “From AI Research to New Productivity: Outer Space × Earth Sustainability — Why Is STEM Education the Core Anchor for the International Community?”At its core, the dialogue focused on two guiding questions: How can AI empower scientific research, and why is STEM education key to unlocking solutions? Speakers framed the discussion as an international exchange linked to the special issue “Sustainable Development of Earth and Outer Space: A New Human Productivity Strategy,” jointly initiated in the Journal of Geoscience Communication. The session emphasized the importance of aligning AI-enabled research with ethical governance, inclusion, and long-term sustainability across both Earth systems and emerging outer-space domains.For researchers interested in contributing to the special issue, organizers noted that proposed topics should align closely with the framework of AI, STEM, Ethics/Inclusion, and Dual Sustainability (Outer Space & Earth).Together, the two-day program demonstrated an emerging Korea–China model for academic collaboration on AI, combining debate-driven agenda setting, community-based scholarly engagement, and public-facing international dialogue. By linking teacher futures, AI-enabled research practice, and STEM education as a core capability pipeline, the series positioned AI transformation as a systems challenge, one that requires coherent development from K–12 foundations through university research training and cross-border knowledge exchange.

