The 7th Thorn Rose Micro Film & Micro Drama Annual Festival Wraps Up in Chengde

CHENGDE, CHINA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Thorn Rose Micro Film & Micro Drama Annual Festival concluded successfully in Chengde, Hebei Province, drawing filmmakers, scholars, industry leaders, and media representatives from across the world.As one of the world’s most distinctive and influential platforms dedicated to micro-film and Micro-form content, the Thorn Rose brand—established in 2016—has played a pivotal role in discovering emerging talent and promoting creative development within the rapidly evolving short-content ecosystem.This year’s edition continued its tradition of spotlighting innovation in visual storytelling, narrative experimentation, and the work of new-generation creators. The event received over 1,300 submissions. After multiple rounds of evaluation, more than 70 works ultimately stood out, winning the Thorn Rose Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prizes, as well as honors such as Best Director and Best Actor/Actress. Special attention was given to high-concept micro films, emotion-driven short dramas, and experimental projects by young directors.Amid the expanded scale and heightened visibility of the 2025 program, the organizing committee extended special invitations to leading figures in the short-form drama industry—such as Qingzhong Lin —to serve on the jury, thereby strengthening the festival’s professional authority and overall impact.Mr. Lin has long been deeply involved on the front lines of film production and is widely recognized for his solid execution capabilities. Over the years, Lin has remained active at the core operational level of film projects, and the works he has helped oversee have repeatedly earned strong industry recognition. He excels at transforming complex production systems into clear, executable workflows—from assembling creative and technical teams, drafting budgets, and coordinating on-set operations, to handling crisis management, overseeing post-production scheduling, and aligning marketing efforts.“We are pleased to welcome Producer Lin to the jury,” the organizing committee said in an official statement. “Bringing in leading experts like Mr. Lin is essential. His professional stature and creative insight not only strengthen the authority of our judging process, but also elevate the festival’s standing as a benchmark event for the industry.”With the awards concluded, organizers said this year’s edition has reinforced the festival’s role as a key platform for emerging creators and industry collaboration.

