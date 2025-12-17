Smart Hospitals Market to Reach US$230.9B by 2033 at 16.5% CAGR, North America Leads with 37%

smart hospitals market

Smart Hospitals Market to Reach US$230.9B by 2033 at 16.5% CAGR, Led by eVideon, Artisight, Uniguest; North America 37%

The smart hospitals market is advancing as healthcare facilities adopt connected digital systems and emerging technologies to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve clinical outcomes

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Smart Hospitals Market reached US$ 58.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow substantially to US$ 230.94 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Market growth is driven by the healthcare industry’s shift beyond clinical excellence toward patient-centric care, where experience, engagement, and personalization are becoming critical differentiators. Hospitals worldwide are increasingly adopting smart technologies to strengthen patient trust, improve service quality, and enhance overall care delivery.Smart hospitals integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled medical devices, digital engagement platforms, and connected room systems to deliver seamless, personalized, and proactive patient experiences. These digital solutions help identify individual patient needs and preferences, improve adherence to treatment plans, and support faster recovery. As a result, hospitals deploying smart infrastructure often report higher patient satisfaction scores, reduced readmission rates, and improved operational efficiency, positioning smart hospitals as a cornerstone of next-generation healthcare systems.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/smart-hospitals-market Key Highlights from the Report:The smart hospitals market is growing rapidly as healthcare systems adopt digital technologies to enhance clinical workflows, patient outcomes, and operational efficiency.Key technology enablers include Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors, artificial intelligence/machine learning, robotics, cloud computing, predictive analytics, and real-time location systems.Major applications driving adoption are patient monitoring, asset tracking, workflow automation, smart diagnostics, telehealth/remote care integration, and energy/resource management.Hospitals and healthcare networks are investing in smart infrastructure to support connected care, data interoperability, and improved patient experience across inpatient and outpatient settings.Growth is supported by rising demand for personalized care, pressure to reduce healthcare costs, aging populations, and the need to enhance clinical safety and quality, while challenges include integration with legacy systems and cybersecurity concerns.Key SegmentsBy ComponentSoftware leads the market as healthcare providers increasingly adopt digital platforms for data analytics, patient monitoring, clinical decision support, and workflow optimization. The segment benefits from rising demand for AI-enabled applications, interoperable health information systems, and real-time monitoring dashboards. Hardware holds a significant share driven by deployment of medical devices, sensors, wearables, gateways, and networking equipment required for data collection and connectivity. Services continue to grow steadily as hospitals and care providers rely on integration, maintenance, cybersecurity, and managed services to support complex digital health ecosystems.By TechnologyArtificial intelligence (AI) dominates as it enables predictive analytics, automated diagnostics, personalized treatment planning, and intelligent clinical decision-making. Internet of Things (IoT) plays a critical role by connecting medical devices, wearables, and monitoring systems to enable continuous data capture and real-time patient insights. Cloud computing is expanding rapidly due to its scalability, secure data storage, and ability to support remote access and telehealth applications. Big data technologies support advanced analytics, population health management, and large-scale clinical research by processing vast volumes of structured and unstructured healthcare data.By ConnectivityWireless connectivity leads the market as it supports mobility, remote monitoring, and real-time data transmission across healthcare environments. The widespread use of Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and emerging 5G technologies accelerates adoption. Wired connectivity remains important in critical care settings where stable, high-bandwidth, and low-latency connections are essential for reliable data transfer and system performance.

Key PlayerseVideon | Artisight | Uniguest | Oneview Healthcare | Diligent Robotics | Andor Health | OthersKey HighlightseVideon - Holds a 21.3% share, driven by its smart patient engagement platforms, advanced digital room systems, and strong adoption across modernized hospital infrastructure.Artisight - Holds an 18.7% share, powered by its AI-enabled smart hospital platform, real-time location systems (RTLS), and automation solutions enhancing clinical workflows.Uniguest - Holds a 14.2% share, supported by its secure digital engagement technologies, advanced content management systems, and strong integration capabilities for hospital environments.Oneview Healthcare - Holds a 16.5% share, driven by its patient experience solutions, virtual care platforms, and scalable smart hospital ecosystem deployed across global healthcare networks.Diligent Robotics - Holds a 12.1% share, fueled by its hospital service robots, workflow automation capabilities, and rising adoption in nursing support and logistics automation.Andor Health - Holds a 10.4% share, supported by its AI-driven virtual collaboration platform, enhanced clinical communication tools, and strong presence in cloud-based hospital solutions.Others - Hold a 6.8% share, comprising emerging innovators and regional players contributing to digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven smart hospital capabilities.Regional Insights• North America – 37% driven by "advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of IoT and AI technologies, strong digital health funding, and growing implementation of connected medical devices and real-time hospital analytics systems."• Europe – 27% supported by "expanding smart hospital initiatives across EU nations, government support for digital health transformation, increased investment in integrated healthcare IT systems, and focus on patient-centric care delivery models."• Asia-Pacific – 26% fueled by "rapid healthcare digitization, rising healthcare IT spending, growing demand for improved patient experience and hospital efficiency, and adoption of smart solutions in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian markets."• Latin America – 7% driven by "gradual modernization of hospital infrastructure, increasing adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring tools, and growing investments to improve care quality and operational workflows."• Middle East & Africa – 3% supported by "expanding healthcare infrastructure projects, rising government focus on smart health initiatives, and increased deployment of digital solutions to enhance care delivery and resource management."

Key DevelopmentsOctober 2025: U.S. hospital networks deployed advanced AI-driven clinical decision support systems to improve real-time diagnostics and medication safety in smart hospital ecosystems.September 2025: European healthcare providers expanded 5G-enabled smart infrastructure upgrades, enhancing interoperability between IoT medical devices and centralized command centers.August 2025: Asia-Pacific hospitals integrated autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for medication delivery, diagnostics transport, and surgical assistance to boost operational efficiency.July 2025: Global health-tech companies launched next-generation remote patient monitoring platforms with predictive analytics for chronic disease management.May 2025: Middle Eastern countries initiated nationwide smart hospital digital-transformation programs focusing on AI triage systems, tele-ICUs, and digital command centers.March 2025: Latin American hospitals adopted blockchain-based systems for secure patient data exchange and interoperable digital health recordsFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs):1. How big is the global smart hospitals market in terms of growth forecast?The global smart hospitals market was valued at around US$ 58.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.2. What is the projected CAGR for the smart hospitals market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.5% during 2025–2033.3. Which region currently dominates the smart hospitals market?North America dominates the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital health technologies, and strong investments in smart hospital solutions.Conclusion:The global smart hospitals market is expanding steadily as healthcare providers adopt connected and digital technologies to improve patient care, operational efficiency, and clinical decision-making. The shift toward patient-centric healthcare models, along with the growing use of digital records, remote monitoring, and integrated hospital systems, is transforming traditional hospitals into more intelligent and responsive care environments.Although challenges such as high implementation costs, infrastructure complexity, and integration with existing systems remain, continued technological advancements and increasing investments in healthcare digitization are supporting market growth. Overall, smart hospitals are expected to become a core component of modern healthcare systems, enabling improved outcomes, optimized operations, and enhanced patient experiences worldwide.Related Reports:1. Smart Hospital Beds Market 2. Hospital Supplies Market

